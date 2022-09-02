Marc Guggenheim & Howard Chaykin, Too Dead To Die, In Time For Xmas

Arrowverse creator Marc Guggenheim and Black Kiss's Howard Chaykin are reuniting to collaborate on a new original graphic novel from Image Comics, Too Dead To Die, that promises classic spy novel suspense, and out for Christmas.

In the 1980s, Simon Cross was America's top super-spy. In Too Dead To Die, he faces down today's very different world and a past that has come back to haunt him, forcing him out of retirement for one final adventure.

The project achieves a longtime goal for Guggenheim. "Too Dead To Die is one of those ideas I've been thinking about for years before the Covid quarantine gave me the opportunity to actually write it. I started off writing "on spec" without any particular artist in mind. But ten pages in, I realized that all the images I was seeing in my head were illustrated by Howard, whom I had the good fortune to collaborate with on Blade and Wolverine," he said. "I was writing with Howard in mind without realizing it. Fortunately, Howard was amenable to coming aboard and I love how he's brought Simon's story to life. It's very exciting to be getting Too Dead To Die out into the world after all this time."

Chaykin added: "Few things delight me more, professionally, at least, than collaborating with Marc Guggenheim. I had a great time drawing this Simon Cross adventure, and I can only hope every reader can share that delight."