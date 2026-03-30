Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics, Stan Lee, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: Stormbringers, what if

Marvel Celebrates 50 Years Of What If? With What Else… Variants!

Marvel Comics is celebrating fifty years of What If? with what else... variant covers from their exclusive Stormbringers artists

Article Summary Marvel celebrates 50 years of What If? with exclusive Stormbreakers variant covers featuring wild twists.

Legendary Marvel heroes get reimagined: Daredevil as Hulk, Iron Man with a symbiote, and more.

Stormbreakers artists bring fresh, imaginative What If? themes to iconic Marvel characters and teams.

Anniversary includes new WHAT IF…? one-shots exploring bold alternate realities for X-Men and Thor.

Marvel Comics is celebrating fifty years of What If? with what else… variant covers from their exclusive Stormbringers artists, in May 2026, wth their own "What If" twists on Marvel Comics characters, restricted just to these covers. Unless, of course, one of them breaks out and will be retrofitted into its own comic book. You pays your money, you takes your choice..

What if… Captain Marvel was a Skrull?

What if… Daredevil's accident gave him the Hulk's powers?

What if… Iron Man's Extremis was a symbiote?

What if… Punisher had Magik's Eldritch Armor?

What if… Rogue became the Sorcerer Supreme?

What if… Wolverine controlled his adamantium like Colossus?

What if… the X-Men were heralds of Galactus?

What if… the Spider-Man's greatest foes, the Sinister Six, were his greatest allies?

"The current class of Marvel's Stormbreakers include Alessandro Cappuccio (Ultimate Wolverine), Netho Diaz (X-Men), Simone Di Meo (X-Men of Apocalypse), Juan Frigeri (Ultimates), Gurihiru (Jeff the Land Shark), Jonas Scharf (Ultimate Endgame), Geoff Shaw (Wade Wilson: Deadpool), and Luciano Vecchio (Uncanny X-Men). Chosen for their remarkable art, notable achievements, and boundless imagination when bringing the Marvel mythos to the page, these creators represent the future of comic book artistry and embody the raw talent to shatter the limits of visual storytelling! "First launched in 2020, Marvel's Stormbreakers evolved from Marvel's Young Guns program. Over the past 15 years, Marvel selected and recognized 36 up-and-coming artists who went on to draw some of Marvel's greatest events, iconic series, and beyond, solidifying their place as luminaries in the industry including Steve McNiven, Jim Cheung, Sara Pichelli, Ryan Stegman, and more. "Also part of the 50th anniversary celebration are a series of all-new WHAT IF…? one-shots! Announced last month, the new one-shots shake the foundations of every corner of the Marvel mythos with startling shifts to iconic storylines, kicking off in June with WHAT IF…? UNCANNY X-MEN #1, where Gerry Duggan and Jan Bazaldua ask "What if… Cyclops had stayed with Madelyne Pryor?" and WHAT IF…? THOR #1, where Torunn Grønbekk and Sergio Dávila ask "What if… Thor got Spider-Man's symbiote suit?"

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