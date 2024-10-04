Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Alex Paknadel, from the ashes

Marvel Comics Confirms Xavier's Secret For 2025

A few days ago, Bleeding Cool scooped the news that in January, Marvel Comics would publish a comic called X-Men: Xavier's Secret #1.

A few days ago, Bleeding Cool scooped the news that in January, Marvel Comics would publish a comic called X-Men: Xavier's Secret #1. And I guessed that "it might be the X-Men: From The Ashes Digital comic that rewrote the final days of Professor Xavier in Fall Of X, doing a deal with Orchis, murdering humans and eventually being arrested and held in a prison built inside his old Xavier mansion." That these "were issues 4, 5 and 6 of the Marvel Unlimited vertical comic by Alex Paknadel, Diogenes Neves, Arthur Heslki and Clayton Cowles. This series has been running some rather essential stories to the current From The Ashes canon and continuity but hasn't been picked up by many. This particular story, "What Charlie Did", has investigative journalist Sally Floyd looking into exactly what happened with Xavier… Or, I mean, it could be something completely different. Just this is my best guess…" It was, it seems a good guess. Marvel now tells people that;

"The X-Men's new era has been a smash hit with longtime and returning fans, and this January, readers can experience key stories set just before the From the Ashes era in X-MEN: XAVIER'S SECRET #! The one-shot collects the first six issues of Alex Paknadel and Diógenes Neves' acclaimed X-Men: From the Ashes Infinity Comic that releases weekly on Marvel Unlimited."

So that also includes the explanation as to why Magneto is in a wheelchair and not using his powers as well.

"Across two stories, Paknadel and Neves reveal what drove Professor X, Cyclops, and Jean Grey—the three pillars of the X-Men franchise—to their current state! Witness Jean Grey's final moments on Earth before she took off to her galaxy-spanning adventures in Stephanie Phillips and Alessandro Miracolo's ongoing Phoenix series. And learn the full extent of Professor X's crimes during Fall of the House of X, just in time for the X-Men to declare their final judgment on him in the upcoming 'Raid on Graymalkin' crossover.

It's fun how these things work out, is it not?

"In the wake of the fall of Krakoa, the X-Men are forever changed. As Jean Grey prepares to take her place among the stars, she and Cyclops share a last night together, only to discover a hidden mystery that threatens to pull them apart. Meanwhile, what was supposed to be a mundane article about Charles Xavier's monstrous acts during the war turns into something far stranger for journalist Sally Floyd. Can the X-Men survive the shadows lurking in their pasts, or will their new era begin in tragedy?"

X-MEN: XAVIER'S SECRET #1

Written by ALEX PAKNADEL

Art by DIÓGENES NEVES

Cover by MARTÍN CÓCCOLO

On Sale 1/22

