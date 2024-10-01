Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Alex Paknadel, charles xavier

In 2025, Marvel Comics Will Publish X-Men: Xavier's Secret (Spoilers)

In January, Marvel Comics will publish X-Men: Xavier's Secret #1. I don't know anything else about it, but I can have a good guess.

That's basically it. The headline says it all. In January, Marvel Comics will publish X-Men: Xavier's Secret #1. I don't know anything else about it, save that it will be published on New Year's Day, the 1st of January, 2005. I don't know who is writing it, who is drawing it, who is doing the cover, who is doing the variant cover (other than there will be one). I have nothing more than that stub. So how about a good guess?

Because if I had to guess, though, it might be the X-Men: From The Ashes Digital comic that rewrote the final days of Professor Xavier in Fall Of X, doing a deal with Orchis, murdering humans and eventually being arrested and held in a prison built inside his old Xavier mansion.

Those were issues 4, 5 and 6 of the Marvel Unlimited vertical comic by Alex Paknadel, Diogenes Neves, Arthur Heslki and Clayton Cowles. This series has been running some rather essential stories to the current From The Ashes canon and continuity but hasn't been picked up by many. This particular story, "What Charlie Did", has investigative journalist Sally Floyd looking into exactly what happened with Xavier.

Created by Paul Jenkins and Ramon Bachs for Generation M back in 2005, spinning out of the House Of M event, Sally Floyd used to be the writer for a newspaper column called The Mutant Diaries, whose mutant daughter died as a result of her own powers. She also appeared during the Civil War, World War Hulk and Secret Empire events covering the conflicts, and is best remembered for the worst interview with Captain America ever, when he was asked if he'd heard of MySpace.

It might not be this story of course. It might be something else entirely. But… I think it's this. We will see. They might want to do something similar with the Magneto one, where it turns out he has lost his powers, and is just hiding that in the printed comics. Or the current one with the Beast trying to stop himself becoming a mad scientist again. This is good stuff and current X-Men fans might want to jump on – whether digital or in print.

Or, I mean, it could be something completely different. Just this is my best guess…

X-Men: From the Ashes Infinity Comic (2024) #4

Published July 01, 2024

Writer Alex Paknadel

Penciller Diogenes Neves

X-Men: From the Ashes Infinity Comic (2024) #5

Published July 08, 2024

Writer Alex Paknadel

Penciller Diogenes Neves

What was supposed to be a mundane article about Charles Xavier's destruction of the U.S.S. Agnew has become something much stranger and more dangerous for journalist Sally Floyd.

X-Men: From the Ashes Infinity Comic (2024) #6

Published July 15, 2024

Writer Alex Paknadel

Penciller Diogenes Neves

The truth about Charles Xavier's actions during the Orchis War finally comes out! But is Sally Floyd ready for that truth?

