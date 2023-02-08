Marvel Comics Realises H.R. Giger's Vision For Their New Alien Queen It's been teased for a year. Now Marvel's current version of the Alien comic gave a first look at their Woman In The Dark.

Marvel's current version of the Alien comic took a step back today, drawing on the original designs for the movie by H.R. Giger. Famously, these were part of Giger's original designs which inspired the look of the monster and the alien ships in the first Alien movie.

The Alien Queen in the subsequent movie Aliens went in a different direction, and James Cameron did not employ H.R. Giger on the movie, something he would later apologise to Giger for. In the previous Alien comic book series from 2021, characters dreamed of a future…

Of something that might come, that may destroy them all – or something that they may become that would do the same job. This was from last year's Alien #6, before the series relaunched.

In recent issues of the Alien comic book, the Company has been running experiments based on Xenomorph genetics, and one of the cast has found themselves infected with the chemical residue.

Which has seen her transform into something with Xenomorphic traits, such as an extendable, spikey mandible of a tongue.

And later, transforming further…

… and communicating with the other Xenomorphs.

And so in today's Alien Vol 2 #6 by the same writer, Phillip K Johnson, she becomes the focus of the human and synthetic assault. even as the former plot to betray the latter, yet again.

Though human assault is just that now. Human.

And while the cover of the comic shows where she may end up…

But no longer a dream or an illusion, Mel is now the Woman In The Dark, accepted as part of the Xenomorph environment…

And, courtesy of artist Julius Ohta, looking more and more like those H.R. Giger Necronomicon designs

ALIEN #6

MARVEL COMICS

NOV220893

(W) Philip Kennedy Johnson (A) Julius Ohta (CA) Bjorn Barends

DEATH IS INEVITABLE! Steel Team is in fragments. Scores of innocent humans are dead after surviving years on an irradiated rock. A new kind of Xenomorph is emerging… hunting… killing. It's all built to this. Is this the end – or beginning – of a new horror?

Rated T+In Shops: Feb 08, 2023 SRP: $3.99