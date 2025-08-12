Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: age of apocalypse, Age Of Revelation

Marvel Competing With Itself Over X-Men: Age Of Apocalypse Again

Marvel Comics competing with itself over X-Men: Age Of Apocalypse for the third or fourth time

On sale in November, X-Men: Tales From Age Of Apocalypse #1 is a one-shot that reprints key issues behind the nineties Age Of Apocalypse event, currently being redone by Marvel for its thirtieth birthday, two or three times already.

Which is how we are getting the X-Men's upcoming Age of Revelation event which renames and renumbers a host of Marvel titles, as well as the recently published Ms Marvel title Giant Size X-Men: The Age Of Apocalypse as well as a new sequel series by Jeph Loeb and Simone Di Meo, X-Men of Apocalypse, which kicks off next month. In his Substack newsletter, Marvel X-Men Group Editor Tom Brevoort stated, "The anniversary of AOA was the instigating factor that got us thinking about both projects, but it looked for a while like X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE wasn't going to come together in time; this led us to build out AGE OF REVELATION around that same anniversary period. Then, when XOA did wind up happening, we couldn't at that point move AOR as it spanned too many titles and too many projects. So we're just going to have to count on our readership being smart enough to distinguish one from the other."

X-Men: Tales From Age Of Apocalypse #1 will collect the first issues of four of the original event's relaunched series from 1995, Astonishing X-Men #1, Factor X #1, Weapon X #1 and Amazing X-Men #1 with a new cover by Paco Medina.

X-MEN: TALES FROM THE AGE OF APOCALYPSE #1

Written by LARRY HAMA, JOHN FRANCIS MOORE, SCOTT LOBDELL & FABIAN NICIEZA

Art by STEVE EPTING, ADAM KUBERT, ANDY KUBERT & JOE MADUREIRA

Cover by PACO MEDINA

On Sale 11/12

In 1995, Marvel shocked the comics-reading world, canceling all its blockbuster X-titles and replacing them with new series in the transformed reality of the Age of Apocalypse! These tales, by some of the era's leading creators, introduced fans to radically new versions of the heroes they loved – fighting for survival in a nightmarish dystopia where Charles Xavier is long dead! Professor X was killed twenty years in the past during a freak time-travel accident, and now the Darwinian conqueror Apocalypse rules with an iron fist – ruthlessly enforcing his dictum that only the strong shall survive! In the long shadow of En Sabah Nur, hidden among a downtrodden humankind, are a group of ragtag freedom fighters led by Xavier's oldest friend: Magneto! They're amazing, they're astonishing – but who are the X-Men?! Plus: What has become of iconic mutants Cyclops, Havok and Wolverine in this war-torn world?

I will add this to the Marvel November 2025 solicits Frankensteining…

