Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Stan Lee, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: 1776, One World Under Doom

Marvel Comics November 2025 Solicits, Frankensteined So Far…

Marvel Comics November 2025 Solicits, Frankensteined So Far...

Article Summary November 2025 brings new Marvel launches, finales, and epic showdowns featuring top heroes and villains.

X-Men, Spider-Man, Avengers, and Hulk headline bold new arcs, crossovers, and unexpected alliances.

Major creative teams drive titles like Planet She-Hulk, Nova: Centurion, and 1776, redefining Marvel lore.

Bold new events, facsimile editions, and universe-shaking storylines promise action-packed Marvel moments.

Marvel Comics announced quite a few things at San Diego Comic-Con which has led to a larger-than-usual Marvel Comics frankensteining of their November 2025 solicits and solicitations so far…

ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #9

Written by Ryan North

Art by R.B. Silva

Cover by Ben Harvey

FINALE!

Doom has confronted all of Earth's heroes in battle – and he's won. What's more, he's used the magical power of Sorcerer Supreme to ensure that this victory has become a fixed moment in time: a thing that will stand forever, impervious to magic or time travel alike. But unbeknownst to Doom, in that climatic moment that can now never be changed, the seeds of Doom's downfall were also fixed for all eternity. Left with an intolerable defeat that cannot be changed, Doom makes a choice he can never undo – and the rest of the world will pay his price…

PLANET SHE-HULK #1

Written by Stephanie Phillips

Art and Cover by Aaron Kuder

SAKAAR, PARTY OF ONE! She-Hulk is back, and she's… stuck on Sakaar?? Jennifer Walters made a promise to her cousin, Hulk, to watch over the planet Sakaar and its people for a few days. But it's been longer than a few days, and now She-Hulk is in charge of keeping the peace on a planet at war! But Jennifer is a VERY different Hulk than the one that once smashed Sakaar into submission…is she up for the task?

Written by Stephanie Phillips Art and Cover by Aaron Kuder SAKAAR, PARTY OF ONE! She-Hulk is back, and she's… stuck on Sakaar?? Jennifer Walters made a promise to her cousin, Hulk, to watch over the planet Sakaar and its people for a few days. But it's been longer than a few days, and now She-Hulk is in charge of keeping the peace on a planet at war! But Jennifer is a VERY different Hulk than the one that once smashed Sakaar into submission…is she up for the task? NOVA: CENTURION #1

Written by Jed MacKay

Art by Álvaro López

Cover by Alessandro Capuccio

GOT A PROBLEM? NOVA CAN HELP – FOR A PRICE! With the Xandarian Worldmind, the sentient repository of an entire extinct people's culture and history, relying on regular (and expensive) energy infusions, Richard Rider is for hire. A deep-space drifter weighed down with the truth of the terrible lie that the new Galactic Union was built upon, Nova is a corps of one. But how long can he keep his hands clean handling dirty money?

Imperial Hulk #1 Maybe? TBA #1 for now.

The Amazing Spider-Man #15

Nov 5th, 2025 · $4.99

Nov 5th, 2025 · $4.99 Miles Morales: Spider-Man #40

Nov 5th, 2025 · $3.99

Nov 5th, 2025 · $3.99 The Avengers #32

Nov 5th, 2025 · $3.99

AMAZING X-MEN #2

Written by Jed MacKay

Art by Mahmud Asrar

OUT OF THE FRYING PAN AND INTO THE HELLFIRE!

X YEARS LATER, the X-Men find themselves at the mercy of the Darkchild and her demon knight, the Juggernaut! Can the X-Men escape Providence, or will they join the residents of that cursed city in damnation? A new ally joins them, but new truths coming to light threaten to tear them apart! On Sale 11/5

Written by Jed MacKay Art by Mahmud Asrar OUT OF THE FRYING PAN AND INTO THE HELLFIRE! X YEARS LATER, the X-Men find themselves at the mercy of the Darkchild and her demon knight, the Juggernaut! Can the X-Men escape Providence, or will they join the residents of that cursed city in damnation? A new ally joins them, but new truths coming to light threaten to tear them apart! On Sale 11/5 LAURA KINNEY: SABRETOOTH #2

Written by Erica Schultz

Art by Valentina Pinti

SABRETOOTH HUNTS HER FAMILY!

X YEARS LATER, Sabretooth must hunt her sister Gabby and half-brother Akihiro as they flee the Revelation Territories! But who travels with them, and what threat do they hold over the fate of Revelation? PLUS: the return of a landmark X-Villain! On Sale 11/5

Written by Erica Schultz Art by Valentina Pinti SABRETOOTH HUNTS HER FAMILY! X YEARS LATER, Sabretooth must hunt her sister Gabby and half-brother Akihiro as they flee the Revelation Territories! But who travels with them, and what threat do they hold over the fate of Revelation? PLUS: the return of a landmark X-Villain! On Sale 11/5 LONGSHOTS #2

Written by Gerry Duggan & Jonathan Hickman

Art by Alan Robinson

HOW I LEARNED TO STOP WORRYING AND LOVE MOJO!

X YEARS LATER, the stage is set for a show unlike any other! One so violent, so vile, we have to put the X-Babies on the cover otherwise we'd have to be a poly-bagged RED BAND BOOK! Watch as your favorite characters get plucked from existence and destroyed – all for YOUR entertainment! You can't miss out on this absolute MOJO BOOK!* ORDER AND PREORDER THIS BOOK NOW: MOJO DEMANDS IT! *Guys, we can't say absolute… On Sale 11/5

ALIEN VS. CAPTAIN AMERICA #1 (OF 4)

Written by FRANK TIERI

Penciled by STEFANO RAFFAELE

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Foil Variant Cover by DAN PANOSIAN

On Sale 11/5

SMASHING THROUGH, CAPTAIN AMERICA COMES FACE TO FACE WITH—ALIENS?!

It's World War II and Hydra seeks a new weapon to defeat the Allies and win the war. To that end, the Red Skull has sent Baron Strucker on an expedition to the Himalayas to find the fabled city of Attilan. But instead of finding the Inhumans, Strucker uncovers something much more deadly. Much more… Alien. Can Captain America and the Howling Commandoes stop the Skull and his newfound xenomorph weapons… or will the First Avenger learn that in war-torn Europe… no one can hear you scream?

UNBREAKABLE X-MEN #2

Written by Gail Simone

Art by Lucas Werneck

ATLANTIS UNDER SEIGE!

X YEARS LATER, a grief-stricken Gambit has a mission to recover and recall several unwilling X-Men who have left the mutant life, to face a creature of nightmares that can doom them all! It's the return of several beloved mutants (and a few less beloved), coming back to try to contain the unimaginable army of the undead that threatens both Atlantis and the surface world! 11/12

Written by Gail Simone Art by Lucas Werneck ATLANTIS UNDER SEIGE! X YEARS LATER, a grief-stricken Gambit has a mission to recover and recall several unwilling X-Men who have left the mutant life, to face a creature of nightmares that can doom them all! It's the return of several beloved mutants (and a few less beloved), coming back to try to contain the unimaginable army of the undead that threatens both Atlantis and the surface world! 11/12 IRON & FROST #2

Written by Cavan Scott

Art by Ruairí Coleman

WELCOME TO SANCTUARY!

X YEARS LATER, Emma Frost has come looking for Tony Stark. Tony Stark is looking for a cure to the X-Virus. But is Iron King of the all-new Hellfire Club about to lose everything he holds dear? 11/12

Written by Cavan Scott Art by Ruairí Coleman WELCOME TO SANCTUARY! X YEARS LATER, Emma Frost has come looking for Tony Stark. Tony Stark is looking for a cure to the X-Virus. But is Iron King of the all-new Hellfire Club about to lose everything he holds dear? 11/12 SINISTER'S SIX #2

Written by David Marquez

Art by Rafael Loureiro

SIX AGAINST WOLVERINE!

X YEARS LATER, Sinister's Six race to find the cure that could save them! But is the chance at life worth an encounter with Revelation's Angel of Death – Wolverine? Or will the team kill each other first? 11/12

Written by David Marquez Art by Rafael Loureiro SIX AGAINST WOLVERINE! X YEARS LATER, Sinister's Six race to find the cure that could save them! But is the chance at life worth an encounter with Revelation's Angel of Death – Wolverine? Or will the team kill each other first? 11/12 Rogue Storm #2

Nov 12th, 2025

Nov 12th, 2025 BINARY #2

TBA

Fantastic Four #5

Nov 12th, 2025 · $3.99

Nov 12th, 2025 · $3.99 Eddie Brock: Carnage #10

Nov 12th, 2025

Nov 12th, 2025 Venom #251

Nov 12th, 2025 · $4.99

1776 #1 (OF 5)

Written by J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI

Art by RON LIM & SEAN DAMIEN HILL

Cover by PETE WOODS

Variant Cover by JOE QUESADA

Homage Variant Cover by PHIL JIMENEZ

Variant Cover by PAULO SIQUEIRA

Virgin Variant Cover by PAULO SIQUEIRA

Wraparound Variant Cover by STEVE RUDE

Variant Cover by MARK BAGLEY

Foil Variant Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

On Sale 11/12

REVOLUTIONARY WARRIORS, ASSEMBLE!

Calamity strikes when a mysterious force dares to tamper with the sacred threads of history. Captain America and his formidable squad of Marvel heroes leap into action! Their mission? To safeguard the founding of the United States of America! The fate of the nation hangs in the balance at the dawn of the Revolution, as these valiant heroes must navigate the treacherous waters of the past to ensure a future that remains untarnished.

Wolverine: Revenge – Red Band Raw: Black & White Edition #5

Nov 12th, 2025 · $5.99

THE ULTIMATE REVENGE IN RAW PENCIL! Not even a mutant healing factor can restore the gouge in WOLVERINE's soul. Generations later, revenge is served cold, as the unspeakable crimes are paid for. SNIKT, &@$#&$s! It's all come down to this in Jonathan Hickman and Greg Capullo's conclusion to their legendary miniseries, presented for the first time in the raw pencils, straight from Capullo's artboard!

Nov 12th, 2025 · $5.99 THE ULTIMATE REVENGE IN RAW PENCIL! Not even a mutant healing factor can restore the gouge in WOLVERINE's soul. Generations later, revenge is served cold, as the unspeakable crimes are paid for. SNIKT, &@$#&$s! It's all come down to this in Jonathan Hickman and Greg Capullo's conclusion to their legendary miniseries, presented for the first time in the raw pencils, straight from Capullo's artboard! Fantastic Four #11 Facsimile Edition 2025

Nov 12th, 2025 · $4.99

Continuing a facsimile collection of the foundational adventures of Marvel's First Family! The FF have survived some dangerous foes in the early days of their super-heroic careers, but nothing could prepare them to face…the Impossible Man! But first, they must deal with the queries from their many fans, courtesy of Willie Lumpkin's bulging mail bag! Then, at last, from planet Poppup in the tenth galaxy, he arrives! He's invincible! Irrepressible! And downright Impossible! Can even the combined talents of Mister Fantastic, the Invisible Girl, the Human Torch and the Thing find a way to contain him?! It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #11.

Nov 12th, 2025 · $4.99 Continuing a facsimile collection of the foundational adventures of Marvel's First Family! The FF have survived some dangerous foes in the early days of their super-heroic careers, but nothing could prepare them to face…the Impossible Man! But first, they must deal with the queries from their many fans, courtesy of Willie Lumpkin's bulging mail bag! Then, at last, from planet Poppup in the tenth galaxy, he arrives! He's invincible! Irrepressible! And downright Impossible! Can even the combined talents of Mister Fantastic, the Invisible Girl, the Human Torch and the Thing find a way to contain him?! It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #11. Civil War #4 Facsimile Edition 2025

Nov 19th, 2025 · $4.99

Continuing a facsimile representation of the blockbuster crossover that scarred the Marvel Universe for years! The Superhuman Registration Act requires all those with powers to register with the government. Captain America and his outlaw band are strenuous objectors. Iron Man leads the pro-registration faction. Two stalwart Avengers- now at loggerheads. But when their greatest ally of all – long thought dead- makes his thunderous comeback – whose side will the Mighty Thor be on? And is everything as it seems with his legendary return? As lightning strikes- a hero falls – and all chance of peace is gone! It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books- boldly re-presented in its original form- ads and all! Reprinting CIVIL WAR (2006) #4.

X-MEN: BOOK OF REVELATION #2

Written by Jed MacKay

Art by Netho Diaz

THE GHOST OF PHILADELPHIA!

X YEARS LATER, Elbecca, newest of Revelation's Choristers, attempts to outmaneuver Fabian Cortez as he threatens both her new position and her life! The Ghost of Philadelphia has some tricks up her sleeve that may save them both, but there are things even she does not know about what is going on! 11/19

Written by Jed MacKay Art by Netho Diaz THE GHOST OF PHILADELPHIA! X YEARS LATER, Elbecca, newest of Revelation's Choristers, attempts to outmaneuver Fabian Cortez as he threatens both her new position and her life! The Ghost of Philadelphia has some tricks up her sleeve that may save them both, but there are things even she does not know about what is going on! 11/19 THE LAST WOLVERINE #2

Written by Saladin Ahmed

Art by Edgar Salazar

THE QUEST FOR LOGAN!

X YEARS LATER, Wolverine has teamed up with Nightcrawler, with a plan to save Logan. A new ally has brought information that could turn the tide and save him – Heather Hudson, A.K.A. Vindicator! To do so will mean venturing back into the Revelation Territories…which will have horrific consequences for Nightcrawler and Wolverine! PLUS: Wait till you learn Vindicator's secret! 11/19

Written by Saladin Ahmed Art by Edgar Salazar THE QUEST FOR LOGAN! X YEARS LATER, Wolverine has teamed up with Nightcrawler, with a plan to save Logan. A new ally has brought information that could turn the tide and save him – Heather Hudson, A.K.A. Vindicator! To do so will mean venturing back into the Revelation Territories…which will have horrific consequences for Nightcrawler and Wolverine! PLUS: Wait till you learn Vindicator's secret! 11/19 OMEGA KIDS #2

Written by Tony Fleecs

Art by Andrés Genolet

TARGET: RACHEL SUMMERS!

X YEARS LATER, the Omega Kids play their favorite game…hunting down mutant traitors! But have they bit off more than they can chew by attacking Rachel Summers? And what will Quentin and his students do when their mission calls for a sacrifice? 11/19

Written by Tony Fleecs Art by Andrés Genolet TARGET: RACHEL SUMMERS! X YEARS LATER, the Omega Kids play their favorite game…hunting down mutant traitors! But have they bit off more than they can chew by attacking Rachel Summers? And what will Quentin and his students do when their mission calls for a sacrifice? 11/19 RADIOACTIVE SPIDER-MAN #2

Written by Joe Kelly

Art by Kev Walker

NON-STOP MAYHEM!

X YEARS LATER, Mayhem continues to maul New York City! Spider-Man doesn't have much luck containing Mayhem…perhaps Spin and Ghost-Spider can help? 11/19

Captain America #5

Nov 19th, 2025 · $4.99

Nov 19th, 2025 · $4.99 The Amazing Spider-Man #16

Nov 19th, 2025 · $4.99

Nov 19th, 2025 · $4.99 All-New Spider-Gwen: Ghost-Spider #4

Nov 19th, 2025 · $3.99

Nov 19th, 2025 · $3.99 The Mortal Thor #4

Nov 26th, 2025 · $4.99

Nov 26th, 2025 · $4.99 Black Cat #4

Nov 26th, 2025 · $3.99

BATTLEWORLD #3 (OF 5)

Written by CHRISTOS GAGE

Art by MARCUS TO

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Venom Variant Cover by PHILLIP TAN

On Sale 11/26

In BATTLEWORLD #3, one of those chosen heroes is revealed to be an all-new alternate Venom donning a Red and Blue Spidey suit! Created by writer Jordan Morris, who made his Marvel Comics debut earlier this year in Web of Spider-Verse: New Blood #1, and Marvel's Stormbreaker elite artist and superstar Spider-Verse designer Luciano Vecchio.

CLOAK OR DAGGER #2

Written by Justina Ireland

Art by Lorenzo Tammetta

EVOLUTION!

X YEARS LATER, the secret behind Cloak and Dagger's evolution is revealed! The Fenris Twins don't much care as long as they can kill Cloak or Dagger and get the human cargo they want! Your favorite Marvel Rivals characters inspire this evolution in your favorite super pair!11/26

Written by Justina Ireland Art by Lorenzo Tammetta EVOLUTION! X YEARS LATER, the secret behind Cloak and Dagger's evolution is revealed! The Fenris Twins don't much care as long as they can kill Cloak or Dagger and get the human cargo they want! Your favorite Marvel Rivals characters inspire this evolution in your favorite super pair!11/26 EXPATRIATE X-MEN #2

Written by Eve L. Ewing

Art by Francesco Mortarino

GUERILLA WARFARE!

X YEARS LATER, Bronze, Ms. Marvel, Rift, Melee, and their guerilla flotilla make their way upriver, evading the surveillance of both Revelation and the U.S. Army. It's clear that their recently-rescued charge Lyrebird is not who he seems to be. And withholding some details leaves his life on the line, as the team approaches the Limbo Lands… and the truth.11/26

Written by Eve L. Ewing Art by Francesco Mortarino GUERILLA WARFARE! X YEARS LATER, Bronze, Ms. Marvel, Rift, Melee, and their guerilla flotilla make their way upriver, evading the surveillance of both Revelation and the U.S. Army. It's clear that their recently-rescued charge Lyrebird is not who he seems to be. And withholding some details leaves his life on the line, as the team approaches the Limbo Lands… and the truth.11/26 UNDEADPOOL #2

Written by Tim Seeley

Art by Carlos Magno

THE MAN CALLED CABLE VS. UNDEADPOOL!

X YEARS LATER, Wade Wilson reunites with Nathan Summers, the man called Cable! But it's not a happy reunion… Will the Undeadpool devour his mutant friend, or will Cable destroy his one-time partner? And you may be shocked – not everyone is getting through this alive!11/26

Written by Tim Seeley Art by Carlos Magno THE MAN CALLED CABLE VS. UNDEADPOOL! X YEARS LATER, Wade Wilson reunites with Nathan Summers, the man called Cable! But it's not a happy reunion… Will the Undeadpool devour his mutant friend, or will Cable destroy his one-time partner? And you may be shocked – not everyone is getting through this alive!11/26 X-VENGERS #2

Written by Jason Loo

Art by Sergio Dávila

MOONSTAR ASSEMBLES WHAT'S LEFT OF THE AVENGERS!

X YEARS LATER, the Revelation Territories are under grave danger from the Technarchy! Can Moonstar and the X-Vengers save this mutant paradise? And why does Revelation not want them to?!11/26

DAREDEVIL/PUNISHER: THE DEVIL'S TRIGGER #1 (OF 5)

Written by JIMMY PALMIOTTI

Art by TOMMASO BIANCHI

Cover by KENDRICK "KUNKKA" LIM

Virgin Variant Cover by KENDRICK "KUNKKA" LIM

On Sale 11/26

DO YOU HAVE WHAT IT TAKES TO PULL THE TRIGGER? DAREDEVIL and THE PUNISHER – two of Marvel's mightiest with one of the most celebrated and storied rivalries in comics find themselves at odds, not only with each other, but with New York's criminal element once again! Writer Jimmy Palmiotti revisits the Marvel Universe, pitting Frank Castle against the Gnucci crime family for their most violent and visceral confrontation yet! As their conflict threatens to tear Hell's Kitchen apart, it'll fall to Daredevil to contain the chaos!

Star Wars: Legacy of Vader #10

Nov 12th, 2025 · $3.99

Nov 12th, 2025 · $3.99 Star Wars: Jedi Knights #9

Nov 19th, 2025 · $3.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!