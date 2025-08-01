Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom | Tagged: al ewing, Secret Wars

Marvel Confirms Venom's Red And Blue Spider-Man Costume In Venom #252

Marvel Comics confirms Venom's Red And Blue Spider-Man Costume in Venom #252 and Battleworld #3

Article Summary Marvel officially unveils Venom's Red and Blue Spider-Man costume in Venom #252 and Battleworld #3.

The new symbiote suit debuts in Battleworld #3, tying into the legacy of Marvel's Secret Wars events.

Venom #252 features backup stories by Jordan Morris and art by Jesús Saíz and Ron Frenz.

Classic Spider-Man creators Tom DeFalco and Ron Frenz return for a story connecting back to Amazing Spider-Man #252.

Last week, Bleeding Cool reported that "in December, sticking with the new legacy numbering that will bring us Venom #250 in October, we have Venom reach that same number #252. And in that comic, it seems, Venom will get their own Spider-Man costume rather than the black suit look" and that "the first appearance of that costume will be in Battleworld #3, out in November, which is celebrating the legacy of the Secret Wars series." Now Marvel has confirmed it all…

"In Amazing Spider-Man #252 by Tom DeFalco and Ron Frenz, Spider-Man returned from Secret Wars with a new black costume that was later revealed to be the alien symbiote VENOM! Now, over 40 years later, a new comic book legend begins with the debut of a symbiote costume in BATTLEWORLD #3 this November that will return the following month in VENOM #252. "BATTLEWORLD, a new limited series by Christos Gage and Marcus To, kicks off in September. The series follows the tradition of both the groundbreaking original Secret Wars and the 2015 Secret Wars event by bringing various heroes from the multiverse together on a patchwork planet for an epic conflict! Last week at San Diego Comic-Con, retailers learned that In BATTLEWORLD #3, one of those chosen heroes is revealed to be an all-new alternate Venom donning a Red and Blue Spidey suit! Created by writer Jordan Morris, who made his Marvel Comics debut earlier this year in Web of Spider-Verse: New Blood #1, and Marvel's Stormbreaker elite artist and superstar Spider-Verse designer Luciano Vecchio, this mysterious new character will headline his own backup story by Morris and Jesús Saíz in VENOM #252, part of Al Ewing and Paco Medina's current run. VENOM #252 will also reunite DeFalco and Frenz for a story that ties back to their classic Amazing Spider-Man issue."

BATTLEWORLD #3 (OF 5)

Written by CHRISTOS GAGE

Art by MARCUS TO

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Venom Variant Cover by PHILLIP TAN

On Sale 11/26 VENOM #252

Written by AL EWING, JORDAN MORRIS & TOM DEFALCO

Art by PACO MEDINA, JESÚS SAÍZ & RON FRENZ

Homage Variant Cover by R.B. SILVA

Homage Variant by CORY SMITH

On Sale 12/3 With Luciano Vecchio's design sheet for the new costume, the main cover for Battleworld #3 by Leinil Francis Yu, a Venom Variant Cover by Phillip Tan, and new variant covers for Venom #252 by R.B. Silva and Cory Smith that homage the original covers of Secret Wars #7 and Amazing Spider-Man #252."

