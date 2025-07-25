Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Current News, Events, Marvel Comics, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, Spider-Man, Venom | Tagged: sdcc, venom

Venom Gets A Red And Blue Spider-Man Costume In Venom #252

Venom Gets A Red And Blue Spider-Man Costume In Venom #252, Revealed At San Diego Comic-Con

Article Summary Venom debuts a new red and blue Spider-Man-inspired costume in Venom #252, arriving this December.

The new look marks a major change from Venom’s classic black suit, nodding to Spider-Man’s iconic style.

This redesigned costume first appears in Battleworld #3, a special issue celebrating Secret Wars’ legacy.

With legacy numbering in play, Mary Jane Watson may still be inside the symbiote as Venom evolves again.

Amazing Spider-Man #252 saw Spider-Man first appear with the black symbiote suit that would one day become Venom, and we saw how he got it in Secret Wars, a few months later.

In December, sticking with the new legacy numbering that will bring us Venom #250 in October, we have Venom reach that same number #252. And in that comic, it seems, Venom will get their own Spider-man costume rather than the black suit look. Remember that is still Mary Jane Watson in there. Probably.

But also, the first appearance of that costume will be in Battleworld #3, out in November, which is celebrating the legacy of the Secret Wars series. It's a clever confluence of the two… Al Ewing is having fun with this, is he not?

You can catch up with more of our coverage of The Retailer Presentations and more besides with this handy dandy tag.

