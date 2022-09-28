Marvel Just Keeps On Killing Off Their Superheroes (X-Men Spoilers)

Marvel Comics does like to kill off everyone now and then. Not just an Uncle Ben here, Gwen Stacy or a Jean Grey there, but swathes of folk. and they have a habit of not sticking. It got to such a ridiculous degree that Jonathan Hickman was able to turn it into a meta-narrative when setting up the House Of X. It has also turned the mutant into folk who are rather cavalier when it comes to killing.

Forge of the X-Men, a Native American mutant, is now painted as a genocidal murderer. Obviously there is a catch. But, since his use by Professor Xavier to basically build what Krakoa is from a technological point of view, he has become quite the go-to-fellow when you have a morally dubious design to be hatched.

But yes, the MCU wiped out half the universe before they were brought back, Uranos committed genocide amongst the Arakki on Mars, the Celestial Progenitor is wiping out all manner of human, Eternals, Deviants and mutants alike and now X-Men #15 shows how The Children of The Vault Kill The Marvel Universe.

Whether it's burning Colossus…

….putting out the flames of Ghost Rider…

…or eating up the Fantastic Four. From America, to Latveria to Asgard itself…

And we're all just waiting for the Big Red Reset Button to make it alright again. Hell, today's Amazing Spider-Man #10 even brought back Gwen Stacy and Uncle Ben. Well, a version of them… oh and Professor X got a bump in his abilities too.

There's been a lot of that going around, yes? As we learned in the previous volume of X-Men a few years ago… the last time they went to The Vault as well.

When you come back, you come back… maybe not better. But stronger. Another incentive for Krakoan mutants to die?

