Marvel Premier Collection A Half Inch Bigger Than DC Compact Comics

At the New York Comic Con Retailer Day yesterday, Marvel Comics announced its new Marvel Premier Collection line for 2025, collecting what it sees as its more prestigious storylines over the years, with Daredevil, Black Panther, Captain America, and Fantastic Four. A series of books published at 6 inches by 9 inches – which is just half an inch bigger in both directions than the DC Compact Comics line at 5.5" x 8.5". How much will that half-an-inch matter? Well, the books are priced at $14.99 rather than $9.99.

"The MARVEL PREMIER COLLECTION is designed for anyone looking for the perfect entry point into the Marvel Universe or for the most definitive and quintessential stories behind Marvel's most popular characters. Curated in honor of the groundbreaking stories and creative forces from the House of Ideas, the MARVEL PREMIER COLLECTION packs Marvel's iconic stories into a sleek, high-quality, and highly readable format to make Marvel's stories more accessible than ever before—ideal for Marvel fans across comics, film, television, games, and beyond, both old and new. "We've all heard the age-old questions: 'Where do I start? What is that one run you just cannot miss? What should I read before or after the next big movie or television show to have the best experience?' The Marvel Premier Collection program is our answer to each of those questions," said Dan Buckley, President of Marvel Comics and Franchise. "Comics are at the heart of everything we do at Marvel, so this collection will be our go-to publishing line for any and all fans looking for a way into—or further into—the Marvel Universe. These titles will not be the only place to start of course, but they will be one of the best." Starting with DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN in February, the Marvel Premier Collection will launch with one of the most quintessential and gripping runs for Daredevil in its history. The story, lauded as "one of the greatest Daredevil stories ever told" by The Washington Post, dives into the core of who Matt Murdock is and acts as a perfect introduction to his character and the world around him. The collection will also feature an exclusive new foreword by Frank Miller and afterword by Charlie Cox. Releasing simultaneously, BLACK PANTHER: A NATION UNDER OUR FEET will collect the saga of National Book Award winner and New York Times bestselling author Ta-Nehisi Coates' character-and-world-defining story in one single paperback for the first time. Offering a profound look at Wakanda and Afrofuturism, the story is one of the must-reads for any Marvel fan. More details about this title will be announced at a later date."

The Marvel Premier Collection will begin with four titles next year, including:

Daredevil: Born Again, collecting the definitive Daredevil run as the perfect companion to story to read ahead of the new upcoming Daredevil show! Written by Frank Miller and drawn by David Mazzucchelli.

Black Panther: A Nation Under Our Feet, collecting the full saga in one trade paperback for the first time! Written by Ta-Nehisi Coates and drawn by Brian Stelfreeze and Chris Sprouse.

Captain America: Winter Soldier, collecting one of the most influential stories to shape the Marvel Universe! Written by Ed Brubaker and drawn by Steve Epting.

Fantastic Four: Solve Everything collecting an all-new, streamlined version of the seminal Fantastic Four run for the first time, personally curated by author Jonathan Hickman! Written by Hickman and drawn by Dale Eaglesham, Neil Edwards, and Steve Epting.

Daredevil: Born Again

Written by FRANK MILLER with DENNIS O'NEIL

Art by DAVID MAZZUCCHELLI

Cover Art by DAVID MAZZUCCHELLI

Collects Daredevil (1964) #226-233

ISBN: 9781302965983

Trim Size: 6" x 9"

$14.99

On sale February 4, 2025

From the powerhouse pairing of Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli comes the definitive Daredevil tale. Daredevil's identity as attorney Matt Murdock is exposed by his former lover Karen Page at her lowest point.

Now the blind hero must find all the strength he can muster as Wilson Fisk, the Kingpin of Crime, wastes no time crushing the man behind the mask. As he's nursed back to health, Matt discovers a shocking family secret that will change him forever. Can he piece his life back together and survive a battle against a brutal Super-Soldier named Nuke?

Black Panther: A Nation Under Our Feet

Written by TA-NEHISI COATES

Art by BRIAN STELFREEZE & CHRIS SPROUSE

Cover Art by BRIAN STELFREEZE

Collects Black Panther (2016) #1-12

ISBN: 9781302964856

Trim Size: 6" x 9"

MSRP $14.99

On sale February 4, 2025

As esteemed author and journalist Ta-Nehisi Coates brings his considerable talents to Marvel, will he usher in a new age of glory for Wakanda and its king, T'Challa, A.K.A. the Black Panther? Or will he enter the proud kingdom into its final days? The high-tech African nation has been ravaged by outside forces, its queen has fallen and the people have turned against their king. As dissidents seek violent change, two of T'Challa's own Dora Milaje forge their own brave path. And while outside forces pour fuel on the fire, the Black Panther recruits his own crew to aid in the struggle.

Meanwhile, on the spiritual plane, a journey of transformation begins. This is a story of a king who must find a new way to lead. Of a queen whose tale is not yet fully told. Of angels fighting for change and devils fomenting chaos. Of allies and enemies, friends and foes, love and hate. This is the story of Wakanda.

Captain America: Winter Soldier

Written by ED BRUBAKER

Art by STEVE EPTING, MICHAEL LARK & JOHN PAUL LEON

Cover Art by STEVE EPTING

Collects Captain America (2004) #1-9, 11-14

ISBN: 9781302964863

Trim Size: 6" x 9"

$14.99

On sale April 1, 2025

Writer Ed Brubaker pushes the Captain America mythos headlong into the future with high adventure and full-throttle action. For more than fifty years, the Soviets employed an undercover agent — an unstoppable, untraceable killer known as the Winter Soldier — to assassinate key political figures in the West. His suspected identity? Bucky Barnes, Captain America's one-time partner, thought to have been murdered in the closing days of World War II.

Now the Winter Soldier is back, working under the command of the ruthless General Lukin — who has obtained a functional Cosmic Cube, a weapon of limitless power that can bend reality itself. Vowing to end Lukin's reign of terror and destruction, Captain America relentlessly tracks the Cube — only to find himself face-to-face with the Winter Soldier. Will Cap be forced to battle his resurrected partner so soon after finally learning the astonishing truth?

Fantastic Four: Solve Everything

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art by DALE EAGLESHAM, NEIL EDWARDS & STEVE EPTING

Cover Art by JOE QUESADA

Collects material from Fantastic Four (1998) #570-588

ISBN: 9781302964870

Trim Size: 6" x 9"

$14.99

On sale June 17, 2025

Superstar writer Jonathan Hickman revamps and redefines Marvel's First Family in a sweeping and epic saga that crosses time, space and reality — but still finds its themes in family. And it all begins when Mister Fantastic decides to solve everything!

A series of amazing revelations come together in quick succession: The Old Kingdom of Atlantis is discovered under thick Antarctic ice. Alien "Inhumans" from throughout the galaxy converge on Earth. A race of super-intelligent underground dwellers takes possession of a high-tech laboratory. And a religious cult in Manhattan threatens to cause an interdimensional invasion.

Fate will play an awful hand in tying these disparate events together in a gripping drama that tests the fortitude of Marvel's First Family like never before.

