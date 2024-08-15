Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: all star superman, american vampire, Compact Comics, Watchmen

DC Finally, Finally Makes A Decent Ad For Their Compact Comics Line

Here's a new ad for the DC Compact Comics line, collecting classic comic books in large chunks, in a bigger-than-digest-but-smaller-than-normal size, aimed at the MG, YA and manga audiences and with this as, the general public as well, and a ten dollar price point to match. And… finally. This is a decent ad. I was an okay advertising copywriter for fifteen years, and this is the best comic book ad I have ever seen.

It is benefit-led rather than feature-led; it focuses on the portability and ease of reading the Compact Comics line, as well as tapping into all the different genres represented by the line. They are chunky enough to get into, but small enough to fit in your handbag. It shows the comics off, sure, but more importantly, it shows people reading them. Not jumping through the air, not tackling graphic novels to the ground, just… reading them. Socially, in a fun fashion, together or solo. With an emphasis on their portability. This is a proper ad, by people who know advertising and frankly… I don't think I've ever seen the comic book industry try this before. Not properly like this. Full marks. Why did it take you ninety years?

DC Compact Comics has a 5.5" x 8.5" standard book trim for trade paperback novels, the new format pulls bestselling, new-reader-friendly titles from DC's evergreen library. Here's the line so far.



"The DC Compact Comics price and sizing is perfect for readers of prose and manga looking to pick up a new-reader-friendly storyline in a self-contained full color graphic novel," said Anne DePies, SVP & General Manager, DC. "This 5.5" x 8.5" paper cut is the most widely circulated softcover book size in the US and is popular among graphic novel aficionados in international markets. At $9.99, it's a great price point for retailers to stock these classic titles. For readers, DC Compact Comics deliver a new graphic novel reading experience that fits in the palm of their hands, with no loss of readability." This is how the size compares… Watchmen to Watchmen.

