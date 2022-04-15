Marvel Prepares Comic Shops With Details Of Free Fortnite Downloads

Fortnite download codes caused madness in comic book stores when they were included in the Batman Fortnite comic books a few years ago. Now it's Marvel Comics' turn and maybe, just maybe, people will be prepared this time. Maybe.

As previously announced, each first-print issue of Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War #1-5 will contain a code redeemable for a new Marvel-themed digital cosmetic in Fortnite, just as with the recent DC Comics series.. Readers of the series will be the first to access these digital cosmetics, which will be exclusive to comic owners for a limited time before they become available for purchase in the Fortnite Item Shop.

Select items will only be available with the redeemable codes from the Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War first-print comics. Details on each digital cosmetic will be revealed at a later date. But at least this will give you an idea…

Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War #1:

Bonus Digital Cosmetic: OUTFIT

Comic on-sale June 2022

Bonus Digital Cosmetic: WRAP

Comic on-sale July 2022

Bonus Digital Cosmetic: PICKAXE

Comic on-sale August 2022

Bonus Digital Cosmetic: SPRAY

Comic on-sale August 2022

Bonus Digital Cosmetic: LOADING SCREEN

Comic on-sale September 2022

Any consumer who redeems all five codes will receive: Bonus Digital Cosmetic: OUTFIT

FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #2 (OF 5)

Written by CHRISTOS GAGE & DONALD MUSTARD

Art by SERGIO DÁVILA

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Variant Cover by RON LIM

On Sale 7/13

FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #2 will continue the hunt for the Zero Shard. Spider-Man and his allies are led to the outskirts of Wakanda – but no one said getting in would be easy! Meanwhile, Iron Man and The Foundation launch a daring mission into the unknown and stumble upon a game-changing revelation!