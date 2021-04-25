Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #1 Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List of the week

There's no competition. Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #1 wins all, even if no comic book store came close to having enough copies to meet the demand.

Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #1 Amazing Spider-Man #64 X-Force #19 Alien #2 Way of X #1 Justice League #60 Nightwing #79 Avengers #45 Batman: Urban Legends #2 Catwoman #29

Thanks to the following Bleeding Cool Bestseller List retailers…

If you would like to contribute to the Bestseller List retailer charts, let me know at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com. Retailers come and go, and we always appreciate new blood, especially from retailers in other locations.

Who had this to say…

Graham Crackers Comics: Batman Fortnite easily took the top spot this week. Many new faces in the stores, coming in for this one and hopefully they come back and find other comics they enjoy!

Ssalefish Comics: The runaway hit of the week was, of course, Batman Fortnite Zero Point #1, which we sold out of before the end of the day Tuesday. Not really a great metric by which to measure comic-popularity though, given the fact that the primary draw was the downloadable content code that came with the first issue. Nonetheless, it carried the week, beating out Way of X #1 for the top spot. Other than the near-constant calls and questions related to Batman Fortnite, the bestsellers were about what's expected, with strong turnout for Amazing Spider-Man, X-Force, and Justice League.

Rodman Comics: Great sales week. Geiger #1 managed to get back into the top ten again with their very cool glow-in-the-dark cover released this week. Still getting tons of people asking about Fortnite# 1. Looking forward to the reprints and second issue.

Notable Sales:

Daredevil #2 $395 – Always cool when someone gets an issue closer to finishing their run!

The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List returns next week. If your store would like to be involved, get in touch.