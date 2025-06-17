Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: Secret Wars, starbrand

Marvel Revives Starbrand & Maestro For Secret Wars Battleworld Series

Marvel Comics revives Starbrand alongside The Maestro and the Days Of Future Past version of Storm for a new Secret Wars Battleworld

The Battleworld from the most recent Secret Wars series, a patchwork planet made up of fragments of Earths from other realities, is returning from Marvel Comics in September courtesy of Christos Gage and Marcus To. And bringing back the original Starbrand, as created by Jim Shooter and John Romita Jr for the New Universe, the Days of Future Past version of Storm, Kushala the Spirit Rider, and Maestro from Future Imperfect, alongside new versions of Wasp, Captain Marvel, Bucky Barnes, Luke Cage, Thor, Spider-Man and more. Marvel says "The battle lines are drawn as a mysterious force sets this awesome assembly of heroes and villains against each other in a war for the ultimate prize!"

BATTLEWORLD #1 (OF 5)

Written by CHRISTOS GAGE

Art by MARCUS TO

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Virgin Variant Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Variant Cover by Greg Land

Star Brand Variant Cover by MARK BAGLEY

Wraparound Connecting Variant Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

Promo Variant Cover by ROD REIS

On Sale 9/24

"SLAY YOUR ENEMIES, PROVE YOUR WORTH AND ALL YOU DESIRE SHALL BE YOURS IN THE WORLD TO COME!" The Battleworld from Secret Wars returns! Heroes from across the Multiverse are thrown together on a patchwork world to engage in their own Secret Wars for the survival of their timelines! Who or what has created this Battleworld, and for what nefarious purpose? Enter Maestro. Is he friend, or foe?

"I was a rabid consumer of the original Secret Wars when it came out in 1984, so a chance to revisit the Battleworld 'destroy your enemies' concept was irresistible. Then they offer me Hank Pym, one of my favorite Marvel characters to write, and the amazing Marcus To on art?!" Gage recalled.

On choosing the cast, Gage said, "When Wil suggested that the fragments of Battleworld could come from different timelines, I jumped at that, because Marvel has so many awesome ones, from Days of Future Past to 2099. Using Hank gave me the idea to build a team of characters with mistakes to atone for or tragedies to overcome, so we added a very young Spider-Man whose guilt over Uncle Ben is as raw as his inexperience; a newly sober Carol Danvers; King Thor, who rules over a dead future Earth; a fugitive Luke Cage, Hero for Hire; Bucky Barnes, fresh from the front lines of WWII; and more. But then, when I thought I was already in nerd heaven, they let me have Star Brand. The ORIGINAL Star Brand, Ken Connell! I still have the entire run of his New Universe comic that I bought personally between 1986 and 1989, so yeah, we're gonna go a little nuts with this one. I haven't even mentioned our Big Bad, Korvac, and Hank Pym's first encounter with Arcade since he kidnapped a bunch of Hank's Avengers Academy students…"

"When Wil approached me about being the artist for Battleworld with Christos Gage, I jumped at the opportunity," To added. "As a comic fan growing up, my favorite stories were books like Avengers Forever, Onslaught, Heroes Reborn and others. I was always excited to see all these different heroes and villains share the stage with each other, and I couldn't wait to draw all these heroes and villains that I have loved reading."

Covers include a connecting Nick Bradshaw series of variants that will run on all five issues of the series.

