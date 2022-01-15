Marvel Shows Restraint With Only 14 Amazing Spider-Man #1 Variants

You can never have too much of a "good thing" is the sort of mantra Marvel usually follows in its publishing strategy. It applies to super-mega-crossover events, super-mega-crossover-events tie-ins, variant covers, comics written by Gerry Duggan, comics starring spider-people, dicks for Wolverine… the list goes on and on. But in a remarkable show of restraint, Marvel has announced that they will publish only fourteen variant covers for the upcoming Amazing Spider-Man #1.

"Bring me pictures of Spider-Man!" shouted Marvel Editor-in-Chief J. Jonah Jameson when asked for comment on the variants. "No, seriously. I've only got fourteen variant covers here."

A press release contains more details:

This year marks the 60th anniversary of Spider-Man and Marvel Comics is proud to celebrate its most iconic hero with a new volume of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN brought to life by two acclaimed comic book talents! Arriving in April, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1 will be written by Zeb Wells, known for his work on HELLIONS and AMAZING SPIDER-MAN's current "Beyond" era and drawn by the legendary John Romita Jr. To celebrate this incredible launch, the debut issue will sport glorious variant covers by artists including Peach Momoko, InHyuk Lee, Stanley "Artgerm" Lau, Travis Charest, Humberto Ramos, a Hidden Gem cover by Mark Bagley and John Romita Sr., and many more!

It's unclear what inspired this new variant cover austerity, but we're glad to see Marvel cutting back. Too many variants aren't good for anyone's health, as they have been known to cause elevated blood pressure, high cholesterol, and erectile dysfunction, according to medical studies still awaiting peer review. You have to show moderation like Marvel is doing by only publishing fourteen. We commend them.

Here's the full list of variant covers:

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1

Written by ZEB WELLS

Art and Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

Variant Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS

Variant Cover by MARK BAGLEY

Variant Cover by TRAVIS CHAREST

Variant Cover by JIM CHEUNG

Variant Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

Variant Cover by SKOTTIE YOUNG

Connecting Variant Cover by BENGAL

Web-Head Variant Cover by PATRICK GLEASON

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

Variant Cover by STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

Variant Cover by INHYUK LEE

Hidden Gem Variant Cover by MARK BAGLEY & JOHN ROMITA SR.

Variant Cover by ROSE BESCH

Virgin Variant Cover by ROSE BESCH

On Sale 4/6!

And here's the art for some of them (with more to be revealed in the coming weeks):