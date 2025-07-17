Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: ultimate, Ultimate Endgame

Marvel Teasing The End Of The Ultimate Universe With Ultimate Endgame

Article Summary Marvel teases the Ultimate Universe finale with a new event called Ultimate Endgame starting in December.

Leaked posts suggest the Ultimate Universe was intended to last two years, ending after 24 issues.

Creators debate the true timeline and conclusion, with key story details remaining unconfirmed.

The Maker’s return and Howard Stark’s actions mark pivotal moments as the universe nears its endgame.

Marvel Comics has dropped the following teaser, "Marvel Comics' Ultimate Universe approaches its endgame… learn more about Marvel Comics' Ultimate Endgame, a new event series kicking off in December, later this week."

Zack Davission on BlueSky, that stated that the Ultimate Universe was coming to an end after an intended two years, and the emergence of the Ultimate Reed Richards, The Maker, from the two year prison he has been kept, as the comic books have played out in real time over twenty-four months. Saying "We're working on issue #18 now. We have six more issues to go. If you haven't figured out yet that this is the story we are telling…" and concluding, "I mean, things can always change. But that was announced at the beginning of the series. It's supposed to be 24 months in real time." A little while ago, Bleeding Cool reported on a number of deleted bleets from Ultimate X-Men script adapteron BlueSky, that stated that the Ultimate Universe was coming to an end after an intended two years, and the emergence of the Ultimate Reed Richards, The Maker, from the two year prison he has been kept, as the comic books have played out in real time over twenty-four months. Saying "We're working on issue #18 now. We have six more issues to go. If you haven't figured out yet that this is the story we are telling…" and concluding, "I mean, things can always change. But that was announced at the beginning of the series. It's supposed to be 24 months in real time."

But in a follow up, and a private direct message on X from the husband of Ultimate X-Men artist and writer Peach Momoko, Yo Mutsu, to user Shawstacular, confirmed by Bleeding Cool, he told them "Hello. Sorry for the confusion. We don't know why Zack wrote that because we and probably no one (other than maybe Hickman?) really knows what's next. Or even when it is planned to end."

The current Ultimate Universe comic book titles from Marvel Comics are taking place in real time, and see the new Ultimate world as created by the Ultimate Reed Richards, The Maker. He removed many of the superheroes from the timeline and rallied those that did to his cause of power and control. He established a version of The City at Latveria and became known as the Imperator of this world, reshaping international politics and creating a new world order. He even killed the Fantastic Four, aside from Reed Richards, who he turned into Doctor Doom. Howard Stark trapped the Maker inside the City for two years after realising his true intentions. And there are five months to go until the Maker re-emerges… and we see if there is a new Ultimate Universe or not. Although Endgame suggests it will definitely go a little further than that…

