Marvel Teasing The End Of The Ultimate Universe With Ultimate Endgame
Article Summary
- Marvel teases the Ultimate Universe finale with a new event called Ultimate Endgame starting in December.
- Leaked posts suggest the Ultimate Universe was intended to last two years, ending after 24 issues.
- Creators debate the true timeline and conclusion, with key story details remaining unconfirmed.
- The Maker’s return and Howard Stark’s actions mark pivotal moments as the universe nears its endgame.
Marvel Comics has dropped the following teaser, "Marvel Comics' Ultimate Universe approaches its endgame… learn more about Marvel Comics' Ultimate Endgame, a new event series kicking off in December, later this week."
The current Ultimate Universe comic book titles from Marvel Comics are taking place in real time, and see the new Ultimate world as created by the Ultimate Reed Richards, The Maker. He removed many of the superheroes from the timeline and rallied those that did to his cause of power and control. He established a version of The City at Latveria and became known as the Imperator of this world, reshaping international politics and creating a new world order. He even killed the Fantastic Four, aside from Reed Richards, who he turned into Doctor Doom. Howard Stark trapped the Maker inside the City for two years after realising his true intentions. And there are five months to go until the Maker re-emerges… and we see if there is a new Ultimate Universe or not. Although Endgame suggests it will definitely go a little further than that…