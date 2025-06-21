Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: ultimate, zack davisson

Zack Davisson States Ultimate Universe Will Only Go Up To #24

Zack Davisson states that Marvel Comics' Ultimate Universe will only go up to #24... at least that's the plan

Article Summary Zack Davisson reveals Ultimate Universe comics are planned to run only up to issue #24, matching 24 months.

The current Ultimate Universe sees The Maker reshape the world, removing and manipulating superheroes.

Davisson confirms no "Grand Reveal" or original X-Men twist—what you see is the full story unfolding.

Despite plans, strong sales like Ultimate Spider-Man may influence Marvel to extend the series longer.

The current Ultimate Universe comic book titles from Marvel Comics are taking place in real time, and see the Ultimate world as created by the Ultimate Reed Richards, The Maker. He removed many of the superheroes from the timeline and rallied those that did to his cause of power and control. He established a version of The City at Latveria and became known as the Imperator of this world, reshaping international politics and creating a new world order. He even killed the Fantastic Four, aside from Reed Richards, who he turned into Doctor Doom. Howard Stark trapped the Maker inside the City for two years after realising his true intentions. And there is six months to go until the Maker re-emerges… but it seems there will only be six months to go for the Ultimate Universe as a whole.

When talking about upcoming issues of Ultimate X-Man, the series co-writer Zack Davission posted to BlueSky, three bleets that have since been deleted (but can be found on Google still if you know where to look.) "Did a great interview about Ultimate X-Men, and got to express that any of you who are waiting for the comic to be something other than it is–for some Grand Reveal where the "real" X-Men pop up or The Maker twists a magic dial… you will wait forever. The story is all there. Everything is there." and adding " We're working on issue #18 now. We have six more issues to go. If you haven't figured out yet that this is the story we are telling…"

Well, some clearly hadn't, and he replied, "I mean, things can always change. But that was announced at the beginning of the series. It's supposed to be 24 months in real time."

I am going to say that a) it wasn't announced at the beginning of the series, b) All the books do well but Ultimate Spider-Man sells twice what one of Marvel's other best-selling titles Amazing Spider-Man sells c) Marvel likes money. So let's see, shall we?

