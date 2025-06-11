Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom | Tagged: Giant-Size Spider-Man, Kid Venom

Marvel To Launch Kid Venom Team-Up Series In 2026 (Spoilers)

Marvel Comics is to launch a new Kid Venom Team-Up series in 2026, spinning out of Giant-Size Spider-Man #1 out today (Spoilers)

Debuting in the pages of Death Of Venomverse in 2023, Kid Venom was one of the bigger breakout comic book characters for Marvel that year, with a solo series launching last year. Created by manga creator Taigami, he jumped from the Venomverse into the Marvel 616 Universe. Hailing from the 10th century Japan, in 977, Kid Venom is a young hero named Kintaro who protected his village from mysterious symbiote attacks by embracing a symbiote of his very own. Based on a traditional Japanese folklore, about a legendary hero of the same name, Kintarō, after bonding with a new symbiote entity dubbed Clinter, Kintaro unleashed his wild new abilities as Kid Venom, before getting sucked into the Venomverse.

And now, after his appearance in today's Giant-Size Amazing Spider-Man #1 with a special back-up strip by Mitsuyasu Sakai and Gerardo Sandoval, that sees the Clinter symbiote translating for him when talking to the many others from the Spider-Verse and Venomverse, it looks like he may be getting a certain influence from a King In Black…

With Marvel Comics promising a brand new Kid Venom series set in the 616 for next year, Kid Venom Team-Up. Classically, the title would see Kid Venom teaming up with a different Marvel Universe character or characters every month.

And in 2026, it looks like that might kick off with the Fantastic Four… with a face full of Knull.

GIANT-SIZE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1

(W) Chip Zdarsky, Al Ewing, Kevin Smith, Mitsuyasu Sakai, (A) Giuseppe Camuncoli, CAFU, Mark Buckingham, Gerardo Sandoval (CA) Greg Capullo

Summer starts with a bang with GIANT-SIZE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1! Kevin Smith makes his triumphant return to Marvel with a Spider-Man story that will have your heart beating in overdrive and your sides hurting from how much you're laughing. As if that wasn't enough, Al Ewing and Mark Buckingham spin a decade-spanning adventure with Spider-Man and some of his best friends! And if that weren't enough, Chip Zdarsky and CAFU introduce a brand-new character who will play a big role in the future of Marvel Comics! Don't miss it! Rated T In Shops: Jun 11, 2025 SRP: $7.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!