Giant Size Amazing Spider-Man Debuts Rapid, And Kid Venom In The 616

Giant Size Amazing Spider-Man #1 is out on the 11th of June, by Kevin Smith, Al Ewing, Chip Zdarsky, Giuseppe Camuncoli, CAFU, and Mark Buckingham. and is going to FOC this weekend. With the debut of the new superhero character Rapid, and bringing Kid Venom into the Marvel 616 regular continuity, and the return of G.O.D.S.

The iconic Kevin Smith makes his triumphant return to Marvel, teaming up with acclaimed artist Giuseppe Camuncoli for an instantly classic Spider-Man and Fantastic Four team up that will have your heart beating in overdrive and your sides hurting from how much you're laughing.

It's a mind-bending journey that can only come from creators Al Ewing and Mark Buckingham as Spider-Man is thrown into the very fabric of Marvel history–packed with reality-shattering revelations and exciting guest stars, including Wyn from G.O.D.S.!

Meet RAPID, a hot new hero who throws Spidey for a loop and whose adventures in the Marvel Universe is only just beginning in a tale from superstar creators Chip Zdarsky and Cafu!

The day Kid Venom fans have been waiting for finally arrives! Be there when acclaimed writer Mitsuyasu Sakai & Marvel mainstay artist Gerardo Sandoval bring the breakout symbiote superstar to the present day main Marvel Universe!

With covers by Mark Bagley, Lee Bermejo, and Scott Hepburn…

GIANT-SIZE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1 – 75960621221700111

Written by KEVIN SMITH, AL EWING, CHIP ZDARSKY & MITSUYASU SAKAI

Art by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI, MARK BUCKINGHAM, CAFU & GERARDO SANDOVAL

Cover by GREG CAPULLO

Variant Cover by MARK BAGLEY – 75960621221700141

Variant Cover by LEE BERMEJO – 75960621221700131

Variant Cover by SCOTT HEPBURN – 75960621221700121

Summer starts with a bang with GIANT-SIZE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1! Kevin Smith makes his triumphant return to Marvel with a Spider-Man story that will have your heart beating in overdrive and your sides hurting from how much you're laughing. As if that wasn't enough, Al Ewing and Mark Buckingham spin a decade-spanning adventure with Spider-Man and some of his best friends! And if that weren't enough, Chip Zdarsky and CAFU introduce a brand-new character who will play a big role in the future of Marvel Comics! Don't miss it! Rated T In Shops: Jun 11, 2025 SRP: $7.99

