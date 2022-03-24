Marvel Wants You To See Their Man-Things Touch

The Man-Thing was a comic book characters created by writers Stan Lee, Roy Thomas, and Gerry Conway and artist Gray Morrow, at the exact same time as Swamp Thing over at DC Comics. One of those things. The character first appeared in Savage Tales #1, and the Steve Gerber run is considered a classic of the Bronze Age, including the introduction of Howard The Duck.

The Man-Thing is a large, slow-moving, empathic, humanoid swamp monster living in the Florida Everglades in a nexus of cosmic realities, bringing all manner of flotsam and jetsam to his door. But of late, a version of him, dubbed Boy-Thing, has been appearing in Jason Aaron's Avengers titles, part mascot, part essential saving the day creature.

And now, in Avengers Forever #5, the next issue of the multidimensional-crossing comic book series from Marvel, it looks like everything and everyone in the Marvel Multiverse is going Man-Thing. The Sorceror Supreme, Phoenix, Iron Fist and Star Brand. All legacy characters, and now it seems that Man-Thing is inheriting their legacies.

And giving every single Marvel reader another chance to make the same kind of jokes we have been making for decades, ever since the publication of Giant-Size Man-Thing all but forced us to. Not just Man Things coming though, it seems that there are also plenty of Doctor Dooms as well.

As well as a Celestial-looking Spider-Man. With absolute cosmic power there must also come absolute cosmic responsibility.

BURN AT THE TOUCH OF THE MAN-THING AVENGERS! Jason Aaron and Jim Towe introduce a fearsome take on Earth's Mightiest Heroes in AVENGERS FOREVER #5, on sale April 27! AVENGERS FOREVER #5

Written by JASON AARON

Art by JIM TOWE

Colors by GURU-eFX

Cover by AARON KUDER – 75960620192100511

Spider-Man Variant Cover by LEE GARBETT – 75960620192100521

On Sale 4/27