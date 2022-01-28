Marvel's Dating Advice From The Sixties Hasn't Aged Well

Back in the day, Marvel Comics wasn't just sci-fi and superheroes, they published a wide range of comic books, from horror to western to romance comics. Which meant agony aunt advice columns from the likes of Suzan with a Z. Suzan Lane Loeb was the original writer of Marvel's advice column of the era — "Suzan Says" which ran from 1969 to 1971 in My Love and Our Love Story.

Well, this particular piece of advice has been doing the rounds. Now it may be unfair to judge advice given to teenagers in the late sixties and early seventies from a comic book published to today's social mores, but when has that every stopped anyone? Certainly not us…

Go on, let's run that through the OCR.

Dear Suzan, I am a senior in high school and am taking Biology from this teacher who is very nice looking. He is 23 years old. I am 19! He asked me out several times, but turned him down because of what my friends would think about my going out with my teacher. I really like him, and want very badly to go out with him. What to do? Polly Dear Polly. If you like this teacher, then stop being a silly little schoolgirl! Of course, go out with him. You're a big girl of 19, and you should not have to worry about what your friends would think; only what you think. You above all should realize the answer now. Do what you really believe you want to do, and do it because that's the surest answer of all!

There is no word on what Polly ended up doing with Mister Biggins or whatever he might have been called. But if you want to read an interview from twelve years ago with Suzan Lane Loeb, Sequential Tart has one right here,