Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: DC GO, Runway To Ruin

DC GO Announces Its First Crossover Event, Runway To Ruin, For October

DC GO announces its first crossover event, Runway To Ruin by Patrick R. Young and Andrew Drilon

Article Summary DC GO announces its first crossover event, Runway To Ruin, launching in October 2026 with Alpha and Omega episodes.

Patrick R. Young and Andrew Drilon lead DC GO's imprint-wide event, weaving together stories from across the slate.

Returning DC GO series include Jon Kent, Shazam!, and Nothing Butt Nightwing, with new seasons rolling out in 2026.

DC GO also unveils Warriors and a Tween Wonder, Poison Ivy in Briarwood, and first print collections in October.

DC has announced a major 2026 content expansion for DC GO!, their mobile-first vertical free webcomics imprint as part of their DC Universe Infinite app and website, which will debut new seasons for five returning series and launch three new original series, as well as bring storylines together in its first-ever crossover event, Runway To Ruin by Patrick R. Young and art by Andrew Drilon.

DC GO!'s first imprint-wide crossover event, Runway To Ruin is to be published on the app and website in October 2026 with an Alpha episode written by Patrick R. Young and art by Andrew Drilon. The event will weave together storylines from across the slate throughout the month, culminating in an Omega episode. Following the crossover, DC GO! will debut three new original webcomic series and launch new seasons of two more continuing series.

DC GO Returning series:

Jon Kent: This Internship Is My Kryptonite follows Jon's attempts to balance superheroics with a Daily Planet internship (June 2026) by writer Sam Camp and artist Seraji . The first episode of the new season is available now on DC UNIVERSE INFINITE.

and artist . The first episode of the new season is available now on DC UNIVERSE INFINITE. The Magical Mysteries of Shazam! brings Billy Batson's whimsical, monster-filled world to life with heart and humor (August 2026) by writer Steve Orlando and artist Giopota .

and artist . Nothing Butt Nightwing sends Dick Grayson undercover as a globe-trotting supermodel in a stylish, comedic caper (September 2026) by writer Patrick R. Young and artist Moy R. Marco.

DC GO new (or renamed) series:

Warriors and a Tween Wonder by writer Stephanie Williams and artist Dominic Bustamante . For fans of Warriors and a Wee Wonder and Harley Quinn in Paradise, new stories are on the horizon!

and artist . For fans of Warriors and a Wee Wonder and Harley Quinn in Paradise, new stories are on the horizon! Poison Ivy in Briarwood by writer CRC Payne and artist Bailie Rosenlund, launching later this year.

This all coincides with the line's first print releases in October 2026, including Nothing Butt Nightwing Vol. 1, Harley Quinn in Paradise Vol. 1, and the full series Renaissance of Raven.

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