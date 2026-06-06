Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, thundercats

Lion-O Returns to Iron Studios with New 1/10 ThunderCats Statue

Iron Studios is back with a brand new collection of 1:10 scale statues including a new ThunderCat release featuring Lion-O

The legends of the 1980s are making a comeback as Iron Studios unveils its latest 1/10-scale statue inspired by the beloved ThunderCats franchise. Calling collectors back to Third Earth, the company has revealed a stunning new Lion-O statue that faithfully captures the iconic leader of the ThunderCats in all his glory. Hand-painted and packed with intricate details, the statue showcases Lion-O wielding both the legendary Sword of Omens and his signature Claw Shield. Iron Studios has given this statue a more realistic sculpt, which only helps to bring him to life in your collection.

With franchises such as Masters of the Universe receiving renewed attention thanks to the upcoming live-action film, one can only hope that ThunderCats could one day receive a similar revival. Until then, this new 1/10 statue offers fans a chance to celebrate one of animation's most iconic heroes. Whether you're continuing your growing ThunderCats collection from Iron Studios or simply looking for a centerpiece featuring your favorite character, look no further. Pre-orders are available now for the Lion-O 1/10 statue for $255 with a September 2027 release date.

Iron Studios – ThunderCats Lion-O 1:10

"Since 2012, Iron Studios has been developing and producing extremely detailed collectible figures, being the first Brazilian company with licensed products of the segment, 100% made for collectors. With an acclaimed number of fans worldwide, Iron Studios has been adding an audience that is increasingly demanding and attentive to the smallest detail, winning through some of its works by the most popular and strict collector forums and groups in the World."

"All professionals involved in the processes of creation and development of our figures, share the same passion as our clients, thus, we always seek the highest level of fidelity and perfectionism in each project. Using original references in figures derived from films and series, and creating unique pieces of original comic book characters, based on exclusive conceptual arts, produced by several established artists."

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