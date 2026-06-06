Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: cookies, Nestlé, Toll House

Nerdy Food: Toll House Drops Chocolate Chip Remix Cookie Dough

Nestlé released new Toll House Chocolate Chip Remix cookie dough flavors — Brown Butter Chocolate Chip, Oatmeal Chocolate Chip, and Inside Out Cookie with White Candy Morsels — arriving this month.

Article Summary Nestlé Toll House launches Chocolate Chip Remix cookie dough, a fresh twist on classic chocolate chip cookies.

Toll House Chocolate Chip Remix arrives in three flavors: Brown Butter, Oatmeal Chocolate Chip, and Inside Out.

Each Toll House dough can be baked fast for crispy, chewy cookies or enjoyed as a convenient ready-to-make treat.

New Toll House Chocolate Chip Remix packs are expected in stores this month for roughly $4 per package.

Nestlé decided to release some new cookie dough options through Toll House with a bit of a nerdy aspect to them, as they have created the Chocolate Chip Remix Cookie Dough. Whether you want to eat it right away or bake them and make some proper cookies, they have created three different flavors that aren't just standard chocolate chip, which can be made quickly. The three new options are Brown Butter Chocolate Chip ,Oatmeal Chocolate Chip, and Inside Out Cookie with White Candy Morsels. You can read about all of them below, as they should be hitting shelves this month for roughtly $4 per pack.

Make Cookies a Little Differently With Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Remix Cookie Dough

This new trio of doughs reimagines the iconic chocolate chip cookie, hitting all the right notes with popular, on-trend flavors and mix-ins that can be enjoyed as an encore-worthy dessert or a snack straight from the oven. Crafted with high-quality ingredients, each flavor delivers that signature homemade taste with a crispy edge and a soft, chewy center that fans know and love. The new headliners include:

Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Remix Naturally Flavored Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough – A soulful spin on the OG. Rich brown butter flavor and notes of vanilla harmonize with milk chocolate morsels made with 100% real chocolate to deliver a perfectly balanced flavor that's simply irresistible.

Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Remix Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough – Hearty oats, cinnamon, and milk chocolate morsels made with 100% real chocolate hit the nostalgia high notes with every chewy bite, delivering a homemade taste in a modern classic.

Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Remix Inside Out Cookie – The ultimate mashup for chocolate lovers. This decadent cocoa cookie dough is complemented by vanilla notes from the premier white candy morsels, creating a sweet, pitch-perfect duet.

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