Marvel's New Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur Comic- By Lawrence Fishburne?

Marvel Comics tweeted out the news as part of their 82nd anniversary Timeless announcements. A new Moon Girl And Devil Dinosaur series for February 2022, but Marvel aren't naming the creators. Not yet anyway.

Lunella Lafayette and her lovable twenty-foot dinosaur are BACK in Marvel Comics' Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur. But what shape will their partnership take in this exciting new era? Keep your eyes peeled in the coming months for more news about the next adventure of the biggest brain in the world that will send dino-sized shockwaves throughout the Marvel Universe. In 2022, Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur will bring new meaning to the term "Marvel Team-Up" in a tale that promises to… Shake Your World.

Could the creators have anything to do with the upcoming Disney Channel cartoon of the same name? Because the series was created by Laurence Fishburne who is quite the comic book fan. Could he be writing the comic as well?

During discussions with Marvel Studios regarding a potential role in their Marvel Cinematic Universe, president Louis D'Esposito showed actor and comic book fan Laurence Fishburne the comic book Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur. Having read the original Moon-Boy and Devil Dinosaur comic book as a child, Moon Girl piqued Fishburne's interest, inspiring him to create a project based on the comic book, eventually choosing to create an animated series based on the duo. Laurence Fishburne, Steve Loter and Helen Sugland are set to executive-produce the series. Jeff Howard and Kate Kondell will work on the series as co-producers and story editors.

The series will star Diamond White as Lunella Lafayette/Moon Girl, a gifted young girl who accidentally brings Devil Dinosaur into present-day New York, Fred Tatasciore as Devil Dinosaur, a red Tyrannosaurus Rex accidentally brought to present-day New York City by Lunella, Alfre Woodard as Mimi, Lunella's grandmother, Sasheer Zamata as Andria, Lunella's mother, Jermaine Fowler as James Jr., Lunells's father, Gary Anthony Williams as Pops, Lunella's grandfather, Libe Barer as Casey, a manager and Lunella's best friend. Laurence Fishburne will also play The Beyonder,