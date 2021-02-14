Marvel's Voices #1 – First Appearances Of The Children Of The Atom

Marvel's Voices #1 was the first of a series of anthologies bast on the Marvel podcast of the same name, celebrating a diversity of narrative voices at Marvel Comics. Published in February 2020 with creators Geoffrey Thorne, Brandon Montclare, James Iglehart, Rob Markman, Luciano Vecchio, Jj Kirby, Jahnoy Lindsay, Brian Stelfreeze, the X-Men/Wakanda race rivalry story by Vita Ayala and Bernard Chang has gained a little attention of late.

Which ends with Forge meeting his fans.

And the question is… do they look familiar at all?

The Children Of The Atom also by Vita Ayala and Bernard Chang was originally due to be published a year ago, but was delayed due to pandemic. Planned to launch out of the X Of Swords crossover, that was pushed off the schedules but is now returning in May 2021.

But was their first cameo appearance in Marvel's Voices #1? Yes, basically. Which may explain why copies have recently sold from $25 to $30 each on eBay with the variant hitting $45.

Now we have the preview for Children Of The Atom #1 going to FOC this weekend with lots of people comparing it to Young Avengers, also in the headlines thanks to a certain Wandavision TV show. But their first appearance was back in February.

CHILDREN OF ATOM #1

(W) Vita Ayala (A) Bernard Chang (CA) R. B. Silva

WHEN DID THE X-MEN GET SIDEKICKS?!

Now! Don't miss the debut of the greatest teenage super hero team of all time! They've learned from the best, now they're ready to be put to the test! But who the heck are these kids, and where do they come from? Guest-starring the X-Men!

Rated T+In Shops: Mar 10, 2021 SRP: $4.99