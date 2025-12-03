Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom | Tagged: mary jane watson, Paul Rabin

Mary Jane Watson, Moving On From Paul In Venom #252? (Spider-Spoilers)

Article Summary Mary Jane Watson bonds with the Venom symbiote and faces off against Doctor Octopus in New York City.

Flash Thompson, as Anti-Venom, joins the action, hinting at a possible new dynamic.

Hints suggest Mary Jane Watson could be moving on from Paul Rabin, shifting her romantic storyline.

Comparison drawn to Batman #4, highlighting similar themes of relationship changes in current comics.

Marvel Comics has published Venom #252 by Al Ewing, Tom DeFalco, Jesus Saiz, Paco Medina and Ron Frenz today, with Mary Jane Watson in the Venom symbiote, fighting Doctor Octopus on the streets of New York.

But someone called the cavalry, in the form of Flash Thompson, the Anti-Venom.

And courtesy of a little help from the symbiotes, it looks like Mary Jane Watson may already be moving on from Paul Rabin…

I am not sure the Spider-Marriage fans will be any more satisfied by such as thing but, hey, Flash Thompson is a little closer to Peter Parker than Paul Rabin…

It must be something in the air right now. Batman #4 as well…

Maybe Doctor Zeller and Mary Jane Watson could compare notes?

Venom #252 by Al Ewing, Tom DeFalco, Jesus Saiz, Paco Medina, Ron Frenz and Batman #4 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez are both published today.

THE RUMORS ARE TRUE! Venom has a brand-new red-and-blue suit – and a brand new name to go with it! How will the people of New York react when they find out that the city's newest Spider-Man is the SYMBIOTE they love to loathe? Luke Cage and Otto Octavius are ready to debate the matter – with their fists! PLUS: A bonus tale of the origin of an even All-NEWER Venom! AND a celebratory flashback story by the team behind the classic AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #252!

ORGANIZED CRIME IN GOTHAM CITY HAS BECOME REALLY, REALLY ORGANIZED! As Bruce Wayne investigates the Crown of Storms, Batman pursues Anarky and discovers a criminal conspiracy hiding in plain sight that will change the game for crime and criminals in Gotham City…and the world! $4.99 12/3/2025

