Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom | Tagged: Death Spiral, mary jane watson, Torment, venom

Mary Jane Watson, What Did You Do? (Amazing Spider-Man #27 Spoilers)

Mary Jane Watson, What Did You Do? A look inside the new Amazing Spider-Man #27 published by Marvel Comics today...

Article Summary Mary Jane Watson and Venom face off with serial killer Torment in Amazing Spider-Man #27's dramatic climax.

Torment threatens and kills family, leading to a deadly rooftop showdown with Mary Jane and Venom.

A shocking act leaves readers questioning if Mary Jane has crossed a line Peter Parker can't ignore.

Death Spiral concludes with Mary Jane’s actions putting her relationship with Spider-Man in jeopardy.

Today sees the publication of Amazing Spider-Man #27 by Joe Kelly, Carlos Gomez and Francesco Manna, as Death Spiral comes to an end, so does Carnage's battle with Spider-Man. Internally and externally… but what of Mary Jane Watson and Venom? They are dealing with the other half of the problem, family lineage serial killer Torment. Who just tried to kill Mary Jane's aunt Anna Watson, who tried to kill Venom and Eddie Brock's son Dylan Brock, who did kill Eddie Brock's dad, and who also killed Mary Jane's former partner Paul Rabin. So, in a final confrontation with all three on a rooftop, how was it going to go? Especially with Tirment saying stuff like this? Especially when dealing with a symbiote killer mind-melded between two people whose family you have threatened and killed…

Venom does what he always does as a Lethal Protector. But was that Venom or Mary Jane Watson in control of that hand? I mean, there's always webbing to catch him, if this was a spur-of-the-moment mad thought…

Or not. And a question asked for which there may be no answer. Not the only one asking it…

Mary Jane Watson… Murderer? Can Peter Parker ever feel the same way now? I mean, Felicia Hardy was a mob boss for a while, and that never seemed to be an issue… Amazing Spider-Man #27 by Joe Kelly, Carlos Gomez, and Francesco Manna is published by Marvel Comics today. Time to have that Talk yet?

Amazing Spider-Man #27 by Joe Kelly, Carlos Gomez, Francesco Manna

DEATH SPIRAL – CONCLUSION! Torment will get away with murder. Unless SPIDER-MAN does the UNTHINKABLE… 4/22/26

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