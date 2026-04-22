Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman | Tagged: carnage, Death Spiral, Spider-Man/Superman, Spider-Versity

A Future For Carnage In Amazing Spider-Man & Spider-Versity (Spoilers)

A Future for Carnage in today's Amazing Spider-Man #27 as well as a look at Spider-Versity (Spider-Spoilers)

Article Summary Carnage's defeat in Amazing Spider-Man #27 leaves traces, teasing future chaos and new hosts for the symbiote.

The newly launched Spider-Versity #1 gathers Spider-heroes under Norman Osborn's unexpected mentorship.

A Cockroach Carnage emerges, hinting at the enduring menace of Carnage across upcoming storylines.

Crossover action abounds as Spider-Man, Superman, and Spider-Versity heroes face new threats together.

Today sees the publication of Amazing Spider-Man #27 by Joe Kelly, Carlos Gomez and Francesco Manna, alongside the new Spider-Versity #1 launch by Jordan Morris, Pere Perez and the new All-New All-Different Spider-Man/Superman. There may be spoilers for all below. Because as Death Spiral comes to an end, so does Carnage's battle with Spider-Man. Internally and externally…

And because this is Spider-Man's book, he wins. Spoilers…

And even as the remains of Carnage are being gathered up, they never ever get all of it, do they? Of course not. There's always a bit of Carnage left to find another host. It's a tradition.

And we get a Cockroach Carnage. Which will probably get followed up on sometime in the next few years. Meanwhile, the new Spider-Versity #1 is out.

With Good Guy Norman Osborn taking in a number of the Spider-folk under his academical wing… to be fair there are a lot of them. Even Supergirl knows, and she's in a whole other continuity.

And so Norman Osborn has a collective name for this new gathering of Spider students.

Seriously, Norman, did you even look at the cover of the comic book?

But underneath the new location of this bastion of academic arachnid excellence…

Hang on, seriously?

Is that the fastest return of a defeated character ever? The same day, just in a different title? I hope folk read Amazing Spider-Man #27 first…

Amazing Spider-Man #27 by Joe Kelly, Carlos Gomez, Francesco Manna

DEATH SPIRAL – CONCLUSION! Torment will get away with murder. Unless SPIDER-MAN does the UNTHINKABLE… 4/22/26

DEATH SPIRAL – CONCLUSION! Torment will get away with murder. Unless SPIDER-MAN does the UNTHINKABLE… 4/22/26 Amazing Spider-Man: Spider-Versity #1 (of 5) by Jordan Morris, Pere Perez

LEARNING TO CRAWL! Miles Morales, Spider-Gwen, Silk, Araña, Spider-Boy and Spider-Girl have one thing in common – THEY AREN'T READY. According to former Resolute Spider-Man NORMAN OSBORN. So he and Spider-Woman are going to TRAIN THEM to meet the next threat – the only way the Green Goblin knows how. Because the next threat might well BE the Green Goblin!

LEARNING TO CRAWL! Miles Morales, Spider-Gwen, Silk, Araña, Spider-Boy and Spider-Girl have one thing in common – THEY AREN'T READY. According to former Resolute Spider-Man NORMAN OSBORN. So he and Spider-Woman are going to TRAIN THEM to meet the next threat – the only way the Green Goblin knows how. Because the next threat might well BE the Green Goblin! MARVEL/DC: SPIDER-MAN/SUPERMAN #1

Written by BRAD MELTZER, GEOFF JOHNS, DAN SLOTT, LOUISE SIMONSON, BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS, JASON AARON, JOE KELLY, STEPHANIE PHILLIPS & JEPH LOEB Art by PEPE LARRAZ, GARY FRANK, MARCOS MARTIN, TODD NAUCK, SARA PICHELLI, RUSSELL DAUTERMAN, HUMBERTO RAMOS, PHIL NOTO & JIM CHEUNG

THWIP, THWIP AND AWAY! Fifty years ago, DC's Man of Steel met Marvel's friendly neighborhood wall-crawler, and the world of comics has never been the same! In celebration of that historic milestone, thrill to ALL-NEW tales of SPIDER-MAN and SUPERMAN and their friends and foes! Brad Meltzer and Pepe Larraz pit Spider-Man and Superman against LEX LUTHOR and NORMAN OSBORN as their greatest villains exploit some of their greatest weaknesses! In the shadow-laden 1930s, SPIDER-MAN NOIR encounters the original Golden Age SUPERMAN as told by Slott/Martin! A crisis ensues as Johns/Frank bring the Super- and Spider-families against each together at the summons of MYSTERIO…but is their true foe an ally out of control?! SYMBIOTE hordes invade METROPOLIS as a new War of the Realms ignites in Aaron/Dauterman's epic. Co-creator of STEEL Louise Simonson hammers out the tale of John Henry Irons' clash with the HOBGOBLIN, as drawn by Todd Nauck! Kelly/Ramos take us on a campus crossover between GWEN STACY and LANA LANG! MILES MORALES (SPIDER-MAN) teams with Superman, as Bendis and Pichelli re-team! All this, and more than a few super-surprises you'll be talking about for the next Fifty years! Featuring Brad Meltzer, Geoff Johns, Dan Slott, Louise Simonson, Brian Michael Bendis, Jason Aaron, Joe Kelly, Jeph Loeb, Stephanie Philips, Pepe Larraz, Gary Frank, Marcos Martin, Todd Nauck, Sara Pichelli, Russell Dauterman, Humberto Ramos, Jim Cheung, and Phil Noto! On Sale 4/22

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