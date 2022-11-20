Matt Ringel & Henry Ponciano's Fallen #1 in Red 5 Feb 2023 Solicits

Matt Ringel and Henry Ponciano are launching a new comic book series, The Fallen, from Red 5 Comics in February, part of their February 2023 solicits and solicitations, alongside The Atonement Bell and Maeve: Rising Warrior. Take a peek…

FALLEN #1

RED 5 COMICS

DEC221613

(W) Matt Ringel (A) Henry Ponciano

Casper Clay, an ancient warrior and immortal servant of Zeus turned private detective, navigates the murky depths of a criminal underworld to solve the murder of a god at the hands of a mysterious killer. As he gets closer to unravelling the truth he learns that there may be more at stake than solving a case.

In Shops: Feb 22, 2023

SRP: 3.95

ATONEMENT BELL #4 (OF 4) (MR)

RED 5 COMICS

DEC221612

(W) Jim Ousley (A / CA) Tyler B Ruff

The midnight mass has begun! As Sara and Baby Al fight through the winter storm, Kayla and Deacon Shaw find themselves trapped in the church's catacombs with the restless spirits of Christmases past. Meanwhile, Jake's otherworldly symptoms worsen as he is forced to fulfill his diabolical fate at the hands of the evil and unstoppable Sovereign Witch in this shocking finale!

In Shops: Feb 01, 2023

SRP: 3.95

MAEVE RISING WARRIOR #2

RED 5 COMICS

DEC221614

(W) Kevin G Corcoran, Cristiano Seixas (A) Caio Majado (CA) Ed Benes

Maeve, Ireland's greatest heroine of antiquity, is still learning the ropes. The Irish warrior, here still daughter of the king of Connacht, finds herself in the frontier of enemy territory with a small troop, and, worse than that, they discover that a Slaugh party, a swarm of evil fairies from the dark side of the spiritual world are in their way, and heading to their homes. Will Maeve and her father s troop be able to hold off these forces or will this be the end of the Connaught kingdom, and Maeve's world?

In Shops: Feb 08, 2023

SRP: 5.95

MYSTERY BROTHERS TP VOL 01

RED 5 COMICS

DEC221615

(W) Quentin Lee (A) Elis Zill

When teenage Jin Huang goes to spend the summer with his estranged scientist father, Huang Ming Guang, he gets an unexpected surprise. Jin meets Adam, another teen who is introduced as his stepbrother. As Jin explores the research facility on the private island, he soon realizes his strange new brother holds a mysterious secret.

In Shops: Feb 15, 2023

SRP: 14.95