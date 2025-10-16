Posted in: Comics, Oni Press | Tagged: graphic novel, Michèle Fischels, Outline

Michèle Fischels' Debut Graphic Novel Outline From Oni Press Next Year

Michèle Fischels’ debut graphic novel, Outline., to be published by Oni Press in August next year

The graphic novel debut of up-and-coming comic book creator Michèle Fischels, is to be published next year by Oni Press. Outline, following a group of teens in their senior year of high school, will "portray that special yet human phase in which we cautiously leave childhood behind and look to the future with uncertainty and anticipation."

"For Ben, who is determined to enjoy the end of summer with his girlfriend, Clara, the mood gradually darkens as she begins to withdraw in a similar manner as his best friend, Andreas, had—and without explanation. While tensions grow between Ben and Clara through the school year, Andreas struggles with his own demons, and suddenly final exams are upon them along with the inevitable questions from friends and family alike: What are you doing after school? Where will you enroll? Will you move out? What's next? Maybe the answer for Ben and his classmates is to simply slow down and take a deep breath…"

"Outline is a beautifully rendered meditation on what it means to look out at the world with a fresh unfiltered perspective on what it truly means to grow up," said Sierra Hahn, editor in chief. "Fischels' fluid line work and expressive characters create a deeply relatable coming of age story about the pressures of growing up and having it all figured out . . ."

Michèle Fischels studied design at Münster University of Applied Sciences and works as an illustrator and comic artist. Her publications include the anthology Jazam and most recently her online comic project Fault Line. Outline is her graphic novel debut. Outline by Michèle Fischels will be published on the 28th of August 28, 2026.

The Oni-Lion Forge Publishing Group, part of David Steward II's diversified global media company, Polarity. publishes more than 60 original and licensed graphic novels annually, in addition to an extensive roster of periodical comics.

