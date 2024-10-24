Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: fantastic four, mickey mouse

Mickey & Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck & Goofy Do The Fantastic Four

Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy do The Fantastic Four in 2025 for Marvel Comics

Article Summary Marvel's 2025 Fantastic Four variant covers reimagine Mickey & Friends as the legendary superhero team.

12 Disney What If? covers refresh iconic Marvel moments with Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, and Donald as the Fantastic Four.

Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four: First Steps film joins exciting 2025 comic events featuring the Fantastic Four.

Fans can anticipate thrilling storylines and variant cover art through Marvel's year-long homage program.

Marvel Comics is jumping to the Fantastic Four for their new What If? Disney variant covers and remarkably choosing to make them variant covers for the Fantastic Four, which shows more sense than the usual choice of Amazing Spider-Man. This will run through 2025, otherwise known as "the year in which Marvel and putting out a Fantastic Four film, everyone."

"Following hit variant cover programs like the current Disney What If? covers celebrating the Avengers and X-Men's 60th anniversaries, Mickey & Friends will continue to put a spin on classic Marvel covers in 2025 with new DISNEY WHAT IF? FANTASTIC FOUR HOMAGE VARIANT COVERS! Featured monthly on upcoming issues of FANTASTIC FOUR, the 12 DISNEY WHAT IF? FANTASTIC FOUR HOMAGE VARIANT COVERS continue the "What If?" theme as Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Donald, and more take over as Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and the Thing to recreate the team's most memorable adventures. Today, fans can check out the first two covers, on sale January and February, that pay homage to foundational Silver Age issues: Stan Lee and Jack Kirby's Fantastic Four #3 and #51. The DISNEY WHAT IF? FANTASTIC FOUR HOMAGE VARIANT COVERS coincide with a monumental year for Marvel's First Family. In addition to the release of Marvel Studios' highly anticipated The Fantastic Four: First Steps film, the Fantastic Four will naturally play a pivotal role in the upcoming One World Under Doom comic book event next year. Fans can also look forward to a startling storyline coming to the pages of Ryan North's acclaimed run later in the year as well as more variant cover programs celebrating the groundbreaking Super Hero team that started it all!

FANTASTIC FOUR #28 DISNEY WHAT IF? FANTASTIC FOUR HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY ANDREI BRESSAN On Sale 1/22

FANTASTIC FOUR #28 BLACK AND WHITE DISNEY WHAT IF? FANTASTIC FOUR HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY ANDREI BRESSAN On Sale 1/22

FANTASTIC FOUR #29 DISNEY WHAT IF? FANTASTIC FOUR HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY PAOLO MOTTURA On Sale 2/19

FANTASTIC FOUR #29 BLACK AND WHITE DISNEY WHAT IF? FANTASTIC FOUR HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY PAOLO MOTTURA On Sale 2/19

