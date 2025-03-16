Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW | Tagged: mighty morphin power rangers, teenage mutant ninja turtles

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III coming from Boom Studios and IDW Publishing later this year.

Looks like, alongside VR Troopers, Boom Studios and IDW will be returning for a third slice of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III. The first from 2020 was by Ryan Parrott and Simone di Meo, the second by Ryan Parrott and Dan Mora, and the third… well, presumably Ryan Parrott again, but who knows? I am sure we will shortly…

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles by Ryan Parrott, Simone di Meo

The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles meet for the first time ever in the comic book fight – and team up – of the year! THE TEENAGERS WITH ATTITUDE MEET THE HEROES IN A HALF SHELL FOR THE FIRST TIME! The Power Rangers arrive in New York City to find their missing teammate Tommy Oliver – AKA The Mighty Morphin Green Ranger – but soon discover he's joined forces with the villainous Shredder and the Foot Clan! But the Rangers must also deal with another unexpected (fr)enemy – the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles! Can these heroes find a way to work together to defeat the bad guys and save the world from total destruction?! Written by Ryan Parrott (Power Rangers: Necessary Evil) and illustrated by Simone di Meo (Power Rangers: Beyond The Grid), the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers fight – and maybe team up with – the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles for the first time ever. Collects Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1-5.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II by Ryan Parrott and Dan Mora

Ryan Parrott & Dan Mora reunite for the most nostalgic sequel crossover of all time! Six months after the Teenagers With Attitude and the Heroes In A Half Shell teamed up to defeat the unholy alliance of Rita Repulsa and Shredder, a new threat forces them to reunite! Unlikely alliances and unlikely sanctuaries abound as the Rangers and Turtles put their heads together and create a secret weapon… but it might change them in ways they can't come back from! Forbidden alliances collide as radically enhanced, mind blowing Zord combinations battle it out, and reunited friends face Krang as a true force to be reckoned with–but will it be enough to send him back to Dimension X? Longtime Power Rangers architect Ryan Parrott (Rogue Sun) joins forces with superstar artist Dan Mora (World's Finest, Once & Future) to deliver the follow-up to the hit crossover! Collects Mighty Morphin Power Rangers / Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II #1-5.

