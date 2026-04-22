Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman, Venom | Tagged: crossover, darkseid, miles morales, spider-gwen, Spider-Man/Superman, Steel, supergirl, Superman/Spider-Man, thor, Wondeer Woman

Running Through All-New All-Spectacular Spider-Man/Superman (Spoilers)

Running through all of All-New All-Spectacular Spider-Man/Superman, out today (Spoilers)

Article Summary All-New All-Spectacular Spider-Man/Superman unites Marvel and DC legends in a blockbuster crossover event

Classic moments echoed, with heavy object lifts and clever nods to Secret Wars, Thor, and Spider-Man history

Geoff Johns and Gary Frank return alongside top creators, bringing in Stargirl, Steel, Hobgoblin, and more

Spider-Family and Super-Family team up and clash, facing off against Luthor, Osborn, symbiotes, and Darkseid

All-New All-Spectacular Spider-Man/Superman is out… previously, I wrote about how odd it was that both DC's Superman/Spider-Man and Marvel's All-New All-Spectacular Spider-Man/Superman both did the Steve Ditko bit of holding up a heavy object for ages bit. And while it is most definitely that, even if Brad Meltzer and Pepe Larraz throw in a Star Wars reference….

It's also this, isn't it? From Secret Wars #4 by Jim Shooter and Mike Zeck, when Molecule Man dropped a mountain on the heroes …

And maybe it's deliberate…

And we did a whole piece on the Dan Slott/Marcos Martin story, but damn if this isn't worth revisiting.

Geoff Johns returns to Marvel just for this, with Gary Frank… not as exclusive to Ghost Machine as we thought, it seems. And they do take the chance to throw everyone in…

At least people that Gary Frank really likes to write, I guess. And maybe get a residual extra payment for Stargirl's appearance in another publisher's comic book? I mean, I would…

Louise Simonson and Todd Nauck get to revisit past glories with Steel up against Hobgoblin…

Who is taking on Steel's Dust as another demonically branded weapon. While Steel just has his hammer…

It's just not the only hammer in the game.

Hey, there's a Simonson, you've got to have a Thor. While Stephanie Phillips and Phil Noto look to female versions of Spider-Man and Superman, with similar psychological drives…

Miles Morales gets to talk to Superman. He hasn't heard of Kryptonite either.

And Jane Foster Thor fights alongside Wonder Woman, against Darkseid's Paravenoms. You saw what they did there. But it seems that Batman definitely posts on X.

Actually, maybe Darkseid does as well…

And we can all trust Jeph Loeb, with Jim Cheung, to bring us all down…

Quick, quick, we need something to lift our spirits! With everyone watching from the sidelines too! SuperVenomMan!

MARVEL/DC: SPIDER-MAN/SUPERMAN #1

Written by BRAD MELTZER, GEOFF JOHNS, DAN SLOTT, LOUISE SIMONSON, BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS, JASON AARON, JOE KELLY, STEPHANIE PHILLIPS & JEPH LOEB Art by PEPE LARRAZ, GARY FRANK, MARCOS MARTIN, TODD NAUCK, SARA PICHELLI, RUSSELL DAUTERMAN, HUMBERTO RAMOS, PHIL NOTO & JIM CHEUNG

THWIP, THWIP AND AWAY! Fifty years ago, DC's Man of Steel met Marvel's friendly neighborhood wall-crawler, and the world of comics has never been the same! In celebration of that historic milestone, thrill to ALL-NEW tales of SPIDER-MAN and SUPERMAN and their friends and foes! Brad Meltzer and Pepe Larraz pit Spider-Man and Superman against LEX LUTHOR and NORMAN OSBORN as their greatest villains exploit some of their greatest weaknesses! In the shadow-laden 1930s, SPIDER-MAN NOIR encounters the original Golden Age SUPERMAN as told by Slott/Martin! A crisis ensues as Johns/Frank bring the Super- and Spider-families against each together at the summons of MYSTERIO…but is their true foe an ally out of control?! SYMBIOTE hordes invade METROPOLIS as a new War of the Realms ignites in Aaron/Dauterman's epic. Co-creator of STEEL Louise Simonson hammers out the tale of John Henry Irons' clash with the HOBGOBLIN, as drawn by Todd Nauck! Kelly/Ramos take us on a campus crossover between GWEN STACY and LANA LANG! MILES MORALES (SPIDER-MAN) teams with Superman, as Bendis and Pichelli re-team! All this, and more than a few super-surprises you'll be talking about for the next Fifty years! Featuring Brad Meltzer, Geoff Johns, Dan Slott, Louise Simonson, Brian Michael Bendis, Jason Aaron, Joe Kelly, Jeph Loeb, Stephanie Philips, Pepe Larraz, Gary Frank, Marcos Martin, Todd Nauck, Sara Pichelli, Russell Dauterman, Humberto Ramos, Jim Cheung, and Phil Noto! On Sale 4/22

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