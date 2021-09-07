Mike Mignola Illustrating Pinocchio with Dave Stewart, Beehive Books

Mike Mignola will take the Disney stink off Pinocchio with a new illustrated version colored by Dave Stewart to be Kickstarted by Beehive Books in 2022. Mignola is exhibiting some pages from the book at Lightbox Expo Online this week, prompting Beehive to announce the upcoming book in a press release.

Hellboy creator Mike Mignola and Beehive Books are collaborating on an all-new illustrated edition of Carlo Collodi's classic novel Pinocchio, featuring a cover and illustrations by Mignola and award-winning colorist Dave Stewart. The project, which will be coming to Kickstarter next year, was announced timed to Mignola's appearance at LightBox Expo Online. Mignola will be exhibiting two pieces from Beehive Books's Illuminated Edition of Pinocchio at his virtual artist alley booth at LightBox Expo Online, which runs from September 7th through Sunday, September 12th.

Here's what Mignola had to say about the project:

Pinocchio has been one of my two favorite books (along with Dracula) for as long as I can remember. It's shaped the way I write and the way I think. It's got everything — amazingly strange humor as well as surprising flashes of surreal horror and violence — and tackling it has been a challenge. I'm thrilled to team with Beehive book for this. The books they've produced have been true works of art and cannot wait to see what they do with stuff I'm giving them.

While Beehive's Josh O'Neill explains exactly why the world needs a new version of Pinocchio illustrated by Mike Mignola:

Though its reputation has been sanitized by the beloved Disney film adaptation, Carlo Collodi's Pinocchio is in fact a deeply strange, fantastical tale. Mike Mignola has taken up the task of restoring the richness and oddity of this singular tale. Mike is simply one of the most accomplished artists of all time, and his flair for finding the uncanny beauty amidst the darkness and smoke of Victorian worlds is unparalleled. The artwork for this book makes the hairs on the back of our neck stand up.

You can sign up to be notified of the Kickstarter launch here.