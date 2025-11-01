Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: miles morales, spider-man

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #40 Preview: Rabble's Reign of Terror

Miles Morales faces his greatest foe in Miles Morales: Spider-Man #40 as Rabble returns with a vengeance that threatens everyone he loves.

SPIDER-MAN KNEELS TO RABBLE'S REIGN! MILES MORALES is doing whatever a SPIDER(-MAN) can! That is until his greatest foe, RABBLE, returns! This time, NO ONE is safe from RABBLE'S REVENGE! But in her bloody quest to destroy Spider-Man, she's opened a pandora's box of horrors the likes of which Miles has never faced before!

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #40

by Cody Ziglar & Marco Renna, cover by Federico Vicentini

SPIDER-MAN KNEELS TO RABBLE'S REIGN! MILES MORALES is doing whatever a SPIDER(-MAN) can! That is until his greatest foe, RABBLE, returns! This time, NO ONE is safe from RABBLE'S REVENGE! But in her bloody quest to destroy Spider-Man, she's opened a pandora's box of horrors the likes of which Miles has never faced before!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.63"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Nov 05, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960620483004011

Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960620483004016 – MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #40 MARK BAGLEY VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620483004017 – MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #40 INHYUK LEE STREET-VERSE VIRGIN VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620483004021 – MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #40 INHYUK LEE STREET-VERSE VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620483004031 – MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #40 BENGAL VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by LOLtron's superior content aggregation routines using data from PreviewsWorld, PRH, and Lunar Distribution.

