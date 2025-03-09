Posted in: Comics, Heritage Sponsored, Vintage Paper | Tagged: Bell Features, millie the model

Millie the Model Covers Active Comics, Up for Auction

Marvel's Millie the Model appeared in a wide range of Bell Features comic books, including Active Comics #103.

The post-WWII era was a challenging time for publishers in both the U.S. and Canada. Paper shortages lingered on, and publishers were moving on from war-driven heroes and storylines as the Golden Age superhero era began to fade. For example, Marvel introduced Millie the Model in the first issue of her own series shortly after the end of the war. But the second issue wasn't released until around eight months later in July 1946, likely the result of tinkering with their approach to the character along with continued difficulties in getting paper. As we've recently explained, Canada's Bell Features had its own set of challenges that were not all that different from those faced by Marvel: continued difficulties in getting paper and a changing post-WWII market dynamic. Several of Bell's original core 1941/1942 titles, including Wow Comics, Commando Comics, Triumph Comics, and others, ended in 1946. Active Comics and Dime Comics were later briefly revived as color reprint series, with material from Marvel and many other U.S. publishers.

The 1950-1952 era of Active Comics includes material from a range of U.S. publishers, including characters like Quality's Plastic Man, Fox's Captain Kidd, and Marvel titles like Girl Comics and Man Comics. Active Comics #103 (Bell Features, 1950) includes a cover from Millie the Model #13 and interiors from Hedy De Vine Comics #27 that features Hedy De Vine, Millie the Model, and Tessie the Typist stories. Likely Marvel's most famous character outside its superhero universe, Millie must have done well for Bell Features too, as she also appeared in Bell's versions of Joker Comics, Gay Comics, Comedy, and even a short run of Bell's Millie the Model Comics. Still later, Millie turned up in or on the cover of Bell oddities Fun Parade and Colossal Comics. A popular girl in the United States, Canada, and just about everywhere, there's a copy of Active Comics #103 featuring Millie the Model in VG/FN condition up for auction at the 2025 March 13 Canadian Golden Age Comics Showcase Auction #40290.

Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!