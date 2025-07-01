Posted in: Comics, Vintage Paper | Tagged: heritage auctions

Do You Know Comics History? Heritage is Hiring a Comics Cataloger

Heritage Auctions is looking to hire a comics and comics art cataloger who knows comics history, artists, titles, publishers and collecting terminology.

Getting paid to immerse yourself in vintage paper and use your deep knowledge of comic book history sounds like a dream job, and Heritage Auctions is looking for someone with that particular set of skills. The comics and comics art cataloger position's responsibilities include cataloging rare and valuable consignments and sharing your expertise on comics and comics art with collectors and bidders. Heritage is looking for someone with a strong knowledge of comics history, artists, titles, publishers, and collecting terminology for this position, which will be based at their Dallas, TX location near the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, paid time off, 401k savings plans, and more. Check out complete details and apply for the position, or take a look at Heritage's other open positions on their careers page.

Description

Kickstart your career at Heritage Auctions and immerse yourself in the vibrant world of comic books and collectibles! As a key member of our Comics department, you'll have the exciting opportunity to catalog rare and valuable consignments, share your expertise with collectors and bidders, and help preserve the legacy of comic book art and memorabilia. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, with offices in New York, Chicago, Beverly Hills, London, Hong Kong, and beyond, Heritage Auctions is the largest auction house founded in the U.S. and serves over 50 different auction categories, including Coins, Sports, Comics, Historical, Jewelry, Fine & Decorative Art, Wine, and more. SUMMARY: Responsible for cataloging consignments of comic books, original comic book art, and comic book-related memorabilia and providing an expert opinion of these items to consignors, bidders, the public in general, and associates in other auction venues. BENEFITS: Medical, Dental, Vision coverage

Paid time off

401k savings plans

Daily Pay: Access your pay when you need it! COMPENSATION: Commensurate on experience LOCATION: South of Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, NW corner of W. Airport Freeway (Hwy. 183) and Valley View Lane ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES include the following. Writes descriptions for online and catalog display based on notes from the consignor, own knowledge and expertise, and upon reference materials, such as The Overstreet Comic Book Price Guide, with which the candidate should be very familiar

Answers inquiries that arrive via telephone, email, and in-person

Assists at department functions, including auctions, exhibits, and shows

Other duties may be assigned

Requirements

EDUCATION and/or EXPERIENCE: Must have a high school degree or equivalent,

Minimum of 2 years of education and/or experience in working with comic books, comic book art, or comic-related memorabilia, or the ability to demonstrate comparable expertise SKILLS AND ABILITIES: Familiarity with the history of comics, comic book artists, titles, publishers, and collecting terminology

Excellent communication skills, especially writing skills

Exceptional customer service skills

Knowledge of how to handle and protect collectibles

Ability to multitask, pay attention to detail, and have a positive attitude while managing time efficiently PHYSICAL AND MENTAL DEMANDS: To perform this job successfully, the individual must be able to withstand long periods of sitting and looking at a computer monitor and taking and making phone calls daily. An individual may occasionally lift up to 20 pounds. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform essential functions. WORK ENVIRONMENT: Individuals must be able to work in a fast-paced team environment. During peak catalog production periods, weekend work will be required. Self-motivation, intelligence, and strong work ethic.

Willingness to learn.

Ability to follow set standards and take direction.

Ability to analyze and propose solutions to problems.

Ability to work in a fast-paced, multi-project, and dynamic environment.

Absolute drive to complete projects on time and in a detailed manner.

Excellent organizational skills: accurate and thorough.

Excellent communication skills: listening, writing, and verbal. Heritage Auctions welcomes and encourages applications from women, minorities, veterans, mature workers, and persons with disabilities. EOE

