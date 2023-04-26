Mr. Justice Debuts as MLJ's Spectre in Blue Ribbon Comics, at Auction The spirit of Prince James, heir to the thrown of 18th century England, Mr. Justice was unleashed into the modern world in Blue Ribbon Comics

Mr. Justice is a superhero from Blue Ribbon Comics who first appeared in issue #9, cover-dated February 1941. The character may not be the best known of the pre-Archie MLJ Magazines superheroes, but he is definitely one of the most fascinating. Created by writer Joe Blair and artist Sam Cooper, Mr. Justice was very obviously MLJ's answer to the Spectre. He is essentially a spirit who hauntingly enacts justice on those who have wronged others. He has the ability to assume mortal human form at will and often does so in order to fight corruption and oppression in the modern world. An underappreciated Golden Age character in the mold of the Spectre, there are several issues of Blue Ribbon Comics, including his first appearance in Blue Ribbon Comics #9 (MLJ, 1941) CBCS GD/VG 3.0 Off-white to white pages up for auction in the 2023 May 4 The MLJ Heroes Showcase Auction #40222 at Heritage Auctions.

In reality, Mr. Justice was Prince James, heir to the throne of England in the 18th century. Via a conspiracy against the Crown, he was murdered in the castle of Solway Firth in Scotland in 1740. At the onset of WWII, the castle was dismantled and sent to America for safekeeping, but the ship carrying it was sunk by a German submarine, setting the spirit of Prince James free in the process. Able to assume human form at will, Prince James decides to fight corruption and oppression in the modern world as Mr. Justice.

It's possible that this origin is generally inspired by the historical events surrounding the Hanoverian succession in England and the renaming of the royal house to Windsor. The political intrigue in the story, involving a conspiracy against the Crown and the murder of "Prince James," may draw from the complex maneuvering that led to the Hanoverians taking the English throne in 1714 and the subsequent Jacobite rebellions in Scotland (which seem to be alluded to in the story) aimed at keeping the lineage of King James in power. Further, after the turn of the 19th century, there were dozens of instances of American robber barons moving European and other castles and buildings to the United States.

Due to the unusual nature of DC Comics' the Spectre, More Fun Comics included a number of stand-out covers featuring the character. MLJ's Blue Ribbon Comics had some outstanding Mr. Justice covers for a similar reason, and there are several issues of Blue Ribbon Comics, including his first appearance in Blue Ribbon Comics #9 (MLJ, 1941) CBCS GD/VG 3.0 Off-white to white pages up for auction in the 2023 May 4 The MLJ Heroes Showcase Auction #40222 at Heritage Auctions.