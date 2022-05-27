Momoko Koda's No Longer Heroine in Yen Press' August 2022 Solicits

Yen Press, is a manga publisher co-owned by Kadokawa Corporation and Hachette Book Group, alongside the Yen On light novel imprint. Here are the Yen and Yen On August 2022 solicits and solicitations, beginning with Momoko Koda's No Longer Heroine.

NO LONGER HEROINE GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

JUN222126

(W) Momoko Koda (A) Momoko Koda

Every girl dreams of starring in her own love story. Hatori also firmly believed that one day she would marry her childhood friend, Rita Ä but things are never that simple! The agony of a heartbroken young maiden is laid bare in this uproarious comedy!

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 13

INFERNAL DEVICES COMP TRILOGY HC

YEN PRESS

JUN222127

(W) Cassandra Clare (A) Hye-Kyung Baek

Tessa Gray, a sixteen-year-old American girl, is traveling alone to Victorian London and runs afoul of the city's sordid supernatural underworld. Rescued by the Shadowhunters of the London Institute, she quickly finds herself caught up in an intrigue that may very well destroy her new friends-including the two enigmatic young men, Jem and Will, who have taken her under their wing… Experience the graphic novel adaptation of the prequel to Cassandra Clare's best-selling Mortal Instruments series in one complete omnibus!

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 35

JOSEE THE TIGER & THE FISH GN

YEN PRESS

JUN222128

(W) Seiko Tanabe (A) Nao Emoto

Josee has been in a wheelchair since she was a child, and has lived her life through pictures, books, and her imagination. One day, she meets Tsuneo, a college student, and while they clash at first, the two soon grow closer than expected. She takes this chance to venture outside with Tsuneo to experience a new world where surprises await.

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 24

UNNAMED MEMORY GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

JUN222129

(W) Kuji Furumiya (A) Naoki Koshimizu

"My wish is for you to become my wife!"

"DENIED!"

Witches-the centuries-old mages that command power immense enough to bring catastrophe. Oscar, the crown prince of the powerful kingdom of Farsas, was cursed as a young boy to never sire an heir. Hoping to break the magic, he seeks out Tinasha, the strongest witch on the continent. To meet her, he climbs her tower, as she is said to grant the wish of any who successfully do so. Yet, when he arrives at the top…he requests that Tinasha become his bride!

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 13

BUNGO STRAY DOGS DEAD APPLE GN VOL 01 (MR)

YEN PRESS

JUN222130

(W) Bungo Stray Dogs DA Partners (A) Gun_Zi

A string of mysterious suicides among skill users is plaguing Yokohama, and it's up to the Armed Detective Agency to unravel the truth in this manga adaptation of the hit film!

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 13

MAGIA RECORD PUELLA MAGI MADOKA MAGICA ANOTHER GN VOL 01 (MR

YEN PRESS

JUN222131

(W) Magica Quartet (A) U35

Mami Tomoe is a veteran magical girl when it comes to fighting the witches of Mitakihara City, but the rise of mysterious entities known as "Rumors" have brought her and her allies to a new battlefield: Kamihama City. Providing new insight into the world of Madoka Magica, this manga adapts the "Another Story" route from the hit mobile game Magia Record!

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 13

GAHICHAN GN VOL 01 (MR)

YEN PRESS

JUN222132

(W) Tirotata (A) Tirotata

When a starving manga artist suddenly finds a girl who looks like the spitting image of his own series' heroine on his front doorstep, it seems like a dream come true! But if only it was as simple as his drawings coming to life-this girl turns out to actually be a gahi, a yokai who can only appear human by transforming artwork into human skin and wearing it like a glove?!?!

"Without your art…my body will become all weird…"

So begins the new life of an artist with a cute girl (???) under his roof!?

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 13

DAUGHTER OF EMPEROR GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

JUN222133

(W) Yunsul (A) Rino

Adriana is cute enough to charm the most austere of men and can even talk and run. And if the lavish party thrown for her first birthday is any indication, life as the daughter of the emperor should be nice, right? Now, if only her father would stop treating her like a dog…!

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 20

HOLY GRAIL ERIS GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

JUN222134

(W) Kujira Tokiwa (A) Hinase Momoyama

The day after the fiasco at the aristocratic party, Scarlet Castiel demands her compensation for saving Connie's life: help her take revenge on those who orchestrated her execution! Despite her initial hesitation, the normally reserved Connie joins hands with the supposed villainess of the century to finally bring the truth to light!

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 13

OTHER WORLDS BOOKS DEPEND BEAN COUNTER GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

JUN222135

(W) Yatsuki Wakatsu (A) Kazuki Irodori, Kikka Ohashi

After a strange Saint-Summoning Ritual transports him to a fantasy world, Seiichiro Kondo just keeps on keeping on. But when he drinks a nutritional supplement to help with his exhaustion, the side effects cause a life-threatening magical sickness…!! And who should come to save him but his knight captain in shining armor, Aresh?! However, in order to cure Seiichiro and help him adapt to his newfound magical power, Aresh will have to get real up close and personal…

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 13

MAGICAL REVOLUTION REINCARNATED PRINCESS & LADY GN VOL 02 (C

YEN PRESS

JUN222136

(W) Piero Karasu (A) Yuri Kisaragi, Nadaka Harutsugu

Just as Euphie was getting used to living with Anis, an urgent message arrives from the Adventurer's Guild! Why is the Princess a licensed adventurer, and why is she so excited about subjugating a dragon!?

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 13

CHEEKY BRAT GN VOL 04

YEN PRESS

JUN222137

(W) Miyuki Mitsubachi

As the day of the Inter-High approaches, tension between Shizuka and Naruse skyrockets! Although Yuki Ä s happy Naruse Ä s so motivated to win…she could do without the constant posturing or Naruse Ä s jealous neediness whenever Shizuka Ä s name crops up. After all, he Ä s coolest when he Ä s desperate to win Ä not when he Ä s being an overbearing jerk or an overgrown brat!

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 13

SASAKI AND MIYANO GN VOL 06

YEN PRESS

JUN222138

(W) Shou Harusono (A) Shou Harusono

It's time. He's decided. Miyano has finally realized-he like-likes Sasaki. And he already knows Sasaki like-likes him. But it's harder than he thought, this whole confession thing…Just how did Sasaki work up the courage to say it to his face all those months ago?

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 13

LOVE OF KILL GN VOL 09

YEN PRESS

JUN222139

(W) Fe

Ryang-Ha, with a little help from Chateau's friends, infiltrates an overseas base to rescue her from Donny's clutches, but making it to her is going to be a tall order! The mystery of Chateau's origins deepens in the latest volume of Love of Kill!

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 13

LOST LAD LONDON GN VOL 02 (MR)

YEN PRESS

JUN222140

(W) Shima Shinya (A) Shima Shinya

The truth about the murder of London's mayor has roots in the mayor's own secrets, and the real culprit has manipulated information to frame Al as suspect #1. Ellis continues his investigation in secret, and it doesn't look to be wrapping up any time soon…

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 15

REIGN OF THE SEVEN SPELLBLADES GN VOL 04

YEN PRESS

JUN222141

(W) Bokuto Uno (A) Sakae Esuno, Miyuki Ruria

Oliver crosses swords with Instructor Darius as his true objective in the academy comes to light! And meanwhile, some of the students take it on themselves to determine who the strongest first-year is…

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 13

ANGELS OF DEATH EPISODE 0 GN VOL 04 (MR)

YEN PRESS

JUN222142

(W) Kudan Naduka (A) Makoto Sanada

The "angels" gather below the building where their desires can be made reality, no matter how cruel…

At long last, the lower floors are complete-one for each of them to twist and warp as they please. And when word of this basement of horrors reaches one of Gray's old acquaintances, she can't help but take an interest…

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 13

WOLF NEVER SLEEPS GN VOL 02 (MR)

YEN PRESS

JUN222143

(W) Shienbishop, Kiichi Taga (A) Gonbe Shinkawa

After leaving Zeidmoore Manor, Lecan has returned to the life of a traveling adventurer in this new world. At the request of a certain merchant, he agrees to take on a job as the man's bodyguard-a position he shares with the (self-professed) master adventurer Eda. Can Lecan survive attacks by monsters and bandits with only someone who couldn't fight her way out of a paper bag to watch his back?!

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 15

HERO LAUGHS PATH OF VENGEANCE SECOND TIME GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

JUN222144

(W) Kizuka Nero (A) Yamo Yomoya, Sinsora

Kaito's quest for vengeance is no longer a solo affair-with Minnalis at his side, he can accomplish so much more. As their hatred burns bright, the two of them begin their training to fulfill their lust for revenge…

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 13

DETECTIVE IS ALREADY DEAD GN VOL 03

YEN PRESS

JUN222145

(W) nigozyu (A) Umibozu, mugiko

"Due to my penchant for getting dragged into things, I, Kimihiko Kimizuka, an ordinary high-school student, suddenly was asked to protect national idol Yui Saikawa's Three-billion-yen sapphire!?

When there's a detective, there's always a case, and so, another case begins for me and Siesta's heart's recipient, Nagisa Natsunagi!"

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 13

DELICIOUS IN DUNGEON GN VOL 11

YEN PRESS

JUN222146

(W) Ryoko Kui (A) Ryoko Kui

The Lord of the Dungeon wields his enormous power to summon legendary dragons. With no allies left to back him up, Laios must desperately use all his monster knowledge to survive! But even as he struggles, the Canaries are diving deeper in the dungeon to seal the demon Ä !

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 15

SO IM A SPIDER SO WHAT GN VOL 11

YEN PRESS

JUN222147

(W) Okina Baba (A) Asahiro Kakashi, Tsukasa Kiryu

Hey there ladies and gents, everybody's favorite spider monster has an announcement to make! After finally makin' it outta the labyrinth and saving a dandy stud or two, I have now become…a god. Or so the locals seem to think at least. But 'cos my life's been on Nightmare mode since the start, 'course THE Demon Lord just haaaas to pick a fight. She's the toughest one yet, but I'll always come out on top-I hope.

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 13

KAKEGURUI TWIN GN VOL 11 (MR)

YEN PRESS

JUN222148

(W) Homura Kawamoto (A) Kei Saiki

The battle between Mary and Aoi Mibuomi has become an equal-stakes gamble thanks to interference by Sachiko from the student council. In this fierce battle, Mary's thoughts swirl violently as she experiences a new and unfamiliar excitement.

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 15

SHIBUYA GOLDFISH GN VOL 11 (MR)

YEN PRESS

JUN222149

(W) Hiroumi Aoi (A) Hiroumi Aoi

The man-eating fish are on the verge of spreading globally! A giant goldfish approaches the outside of Shibuya, while Hajime and his allies confront it from atop Shibuya Scramble Tower. Some fight believing in tomorrow, while others can only entrust tomorrow to others as they're devoured. Humanity can't afford to lose this climactic battle in the final volume of Shibuya Goldfish!

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 15

YOWAMUSHI PEDAL GN VOL 21

YEN PRESS

JUN222150

(W) Wataru Watanabe (A) Wataru Watanabe

Sohoku's Naruko competes with Kyoto Fushimi's Midousuji, who was hoping for a runaway victory!! Meanwhile, Sohoku's Imaizumi along with Hakone Academy close the gap between them and the leaders; Kuroda, who's supposed to pull Hakone's ace Ashikiba to the goal, shows the full extent of his determination in the final stretches of the race!! Just who will burst through the goal first!?

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 24

OVERLORD GN VOL 15 (MR)

YEN PRESS

JUN222151

(W) Kugane Maruyama, Satoshi Oshio (A) Hugin Miyama, So-Bin

When Ainz pays a visit to the Giant of the East, negotiations quickly break down into a one-on-one duel. Meanwhile, the malaise of uncertainty and fear pervading Carne Village suddenly becomes a galeforce wind as monsters launch an all-out assault on its walls. Can Enri and Nfirea protect what they love? And what plans does Nazarick have for the two of them and their village?!

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 13

IS WRONG PICK UP GIRLS DUNGEON SWORD ORATORIA GN VOL 18 (MR)

YEN PRESS

JUN222152

(W) Fujino Omori (A) Takashi Yagi, Kiyotaka Haimura, Suzuhito Yasuda

As Lena suffers Valleta's wrath, Bete's scars begin to ache. In a fit of rage, he charges into enemy territory alone, invoking Hati, the powerful magic that forces him to relive his painful past. It burns all, leaving even his heart reduced to ash. With Bete's fury awakened, his enemies shall know no mercy…

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 13

TRINITY SEVEN 7 MAGICIANS GN VOL 26 (MR)

YEN PRESS

JUN222153

(W) Akinari Nao (A) Kenji Saito

The heavenly army led by the Adjudicators clash with the Nornir Giants! With each divine agent performing greatly in their respective positions, the war efforts look to be a success! However, the Goddess of Deep Darkness encroaches on Arata and his companions' cherished place…

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 13

TRIAGE X GN VOL 23

YEN PRESS

JUN222154

(W) Shouji Sato (A) Shouji Sato

The stage for the final battle with Syringe has been set on the island of Tobioka. With the cooperation of the police and Hijo, Black Label advances with all its strength!

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 14

ISHURA LIGHT NOVEL VOL 02 (MR)

YEN PRESS

JUN222156

(W) Keiso

Tremendous destruction has been wrought by the central players in the New Demon King War, but there are still those with the power to transform the era. Among them is a golem who revives endlessly, conquering its cause of death each time; a giant whose far-reaching arrows level the terrain itself; an entity which reduces everything it touches to dust… When these forces of nature come into contact with those who would use their power for their own ends, it all begins again. Though many powerful champions will shake the world with their renewed clash, the title of True Hero can only belong to one.

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 15

DETECTIVE IS ALREADY DEAD NOVEL SC VOL 04 (MR)

YEN PRESS

JUN222161

(W) nigozyu (A) Umibozu

Once the assistant to a great detective, Kimihiko Kimizuka took on a challenge Siesta bequeathed to him after her death and arrived at a conclusion that surpassed his wildest expectations. To bring back the great detective-the stuff of miracles-Kimihiko and Natsunagi fly to London yet again to obtain evidence that can bring down Seed. On the flight there, however, he hears the same words as he did four years ago: "Is there a detective on the plane?"

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 15

VEXATIONS SHUT IN VAMPIRE PRINCESS LIGHT NOVEL VOL 02 (MR) (

YEN ON

JUN222155

(W) Kotei Kobayashi (A) riichu

When Komari unintentionally agitates one of her fellow Crimson Lords, Frette Mascarelle, things escalate until she finds herself embroiled in a competition against the other generals. You'd think the Lords would all be tough as nails, but…it turns out that one of them, Sakuna, is even more timid than Komari herself and shares her love of reading! Meanwhile, as Vill grows slightly jealous of the two girls' budding friendship, a sinister plot to assassinate important figures in the Imperial Court brews in the background… With so much going on, will the Shut-In Vampire ever get a moment's peace?!

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 15

GIRL SAVED ON TRAIN CHILDHOOD FRIEND NOVEL SC VOL 03

YEN ON

JUN222157

(W) Kennoji (A) Fly

There's only one month left until the July field trip, and Hina Fushimi is still making enthusiastic advances on Ryou Takamori. But when a girl named Ai Himejima, another one of Ryou's childhood friends, transfers to their high school, Ryou and Hina's relationship hits a snag. Faced with a rival in love, Hina redoubles her efforts to win Ryou over by resorting to even bolder feats of flirtation. Ryou, meanwhile, continues to act completely oblivious!

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 15

HERO LAUGHS WHILE WALKING THE PATH OF VENGENCE NOVEL SC VOL

YEN ON

JUN222158

(W) Kizuka Nero

The next target on Kaito's quest for revenge is Eumis, a twisted sorceress for whom no avenue of magical tool development was too immoral. But mere reprisal isn't enough for Kaito. To hit Eumis where it hurts, he turns the sorceress's own sister against her…

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 15

HAZURE SKILL LEGENDARY ASSASSIN NOVEL SC VOL 04

YEN ON

JUN222159

(W) Kennoji (A) KWKM

Roland is the Adventurers Guild's ace in both name and deed, and a former legendary assassin. For his next quest, he is sent to help rebuild the Hadenberg Kingdom, which has been torn apart by war with the demon lord's army. There's far more waiting for him than a normal guild assignment, however. Someone is scheming to kidnap a queen that Roland just happens to have met before…

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 15

MAGICAL EXPLORER LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 03 (MR)

YEN ON

JUN222160

(W) Iris (A) Noboru Kannatuki

Still in his first year at Tsukuyomi Magic Academy, Kousuke Takioto continues his freewheeling routine of clearing dungeons with the heroines between bouts of training. However, his tendency to cut class isn't lost on the other students, who now view him as a slacker. Despite this, Yukine Mizumori can't help but marvel at how none of this seems to phase our hero. But Kousuke isn't content leaving things there-this time, he'll settle for nothing less than achieving the fastest dungeon clear time in the Academy!

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 15

MAGISTELLUS BAD TRIP LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 02 (MR)

YEN ON

JUN222162

(W) Kazuma Kamachi

Kaname and his associates have determined the next target in their quest to collect the Overtrick-a corrupt soccer club called the Leviathans who may hold the inheritance list Kaname needs. The Leviathans are villains who have been manipulating scores and enforcing their will with the cheat-level Gatling gun "#Ryuujin.err", but a young boy tells Midori that the team used to be honest and upright… Is there more at play here than meets the eye?

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 15

RASCAL DOES NOT DREAM OF ODEKAKE SISTER NOVEL SC

YEN ON

JUN222163

(W) Hajime Kamoshida (A) Keji Mizoguchi

Twelve months after wishing Shouko well, Sakuta has entered the last semester of his second year in high school and has little time left to spend with his girlfriend, Mai, who Ä s about to graduate. At the same time, Sakuta's little sister Kaede has been keeping a secret Ä she wants to attend the same high school as her brother. A big step for her and Sakuta is ready to give her a gentle push if she needs it. Sakuta and his loved ones look to the future in this volume!

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 15

GOBLIN SLAYER LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 14 (MR)

YEN ON

JUN222164

(W) Kumo Kagyu (A) Noboru Kannatuki

There is something strange about Goblin Slayer when he proposes a new adventure to the party-they are to travel north across snow-capped mountains into a country of darkest night. There, they encounter an indigenous epic, a strange new language and culture, and the beautiful woman who governs it all. It is said that ghosts lurk in the sea to the north, and no ships return to port. What awaits Goblin Slayer and his companions in this new land?

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 15

IN THE LAND OF LEADALE LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 06

YEN ON

JUN222165

(W) Ceez (A) Dashio Tsukimi

High elf adventurer Cayna was exploring a dungeon and reached the lowest floor, where she was reunited with Opus, an old friend from her gaming days. Their reunion was short-lived, however, since Cayna immediately lost consciousness due to the sudden exhaustion of her magical power. Opus takes Cayna and her companions Clofia and Cloffe to his hideaway to rest and recover while he prepares for an imminent event, but what exactly is he so busily preparing for…?

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 15

SABIKUI BISCO LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 03 (MR)

YEN ON

JUN222166

(W) Shinji Cobkubo (A) K Akagishi

After bidding Shimane farewell, Bisco and his friends are attacked in a Shikoku Mushroom Keeper village. Their assailant, a man who has dubbed himself Apollo, has but one aim: Dismantle Japan as it is now and restore things to how they were in 2028. To accomplish this, he'll turn everything and anything into…buildings?!

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 15

RE ZERO SLIAW EX LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 05

YEN ON

JUN222167

(W) Tappei Nagatsuki (A) Shinichirou Otsuka

In the Sacred Empire of Vollachia, largest of the Four Great Nations, the strong rise to the top and the weak sink to the bottom. No one is exempt from this ironclad mandate-not even the Emperor. Prisca Benedict, a discerning member of the Vollachian royal family, is still but a child when she is thrust into the Emperor Selection Ceremony to determine her father's successor. Now, she must face off against her own siblings in a battle for the crown…where only one of them can make it out alive.

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 15

REIGN OF SEVEN SPELLBLADES LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 06

YEN ON

JUN222168

(W) Bokuto Uno (A) Ruria Miyuki

Enrico's disappearance rocks both the students and staff at Kimberly Magic Academy, and they'll leave no stone unturned in their search for whoever is responsible-even if that means questioning the headmistress herself! Amid this turbulent state of affairs, the general election is fast approaching, and student council president Godfrey has yet to choose a successor. Meanwhile, Nanao decides to help Ashbury, who's hit a wall trying to improve her broomriding speed. To top it all off, a new student named Yuri transfers into Oliver's class…and why is he so intent on snooping around the school?

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 15

SWORD ART ONLINE NOVEL SC VOL 25

YEN ON

JUN222169

(W) Reki Kawahara

Kirito's chance encounter with Eolyne, a man with the same eyes and voice as his deceased friend, shakes him to the core. But with the possibility of an interworld war breaking out in the Underworld growing higher by the day, Kirito has no time to be sentimental. Meanwhile, the decisive battle against Mutasina of the Virtual Research Society looms, and she's used her powers to force a battalion of one hundred mages under her command. Can Kirito and company devise a strategy to defy their overwhelming disadvantage in time, or will it all be for naught?

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 15

IS WRONG PICK UP GIRLS DUNGEON NOVEL SC VOL 17

YEN ON

JUN222170

(W) Fujino Omori (A) Suzuhito Yasuda

Syr confessed her feelings to Bell at the Goddess Festival and received his answer. It wasn Ä t the one she wanted but the Goddess of Beauty isn't about to let her mark escape so easily. Freya appears before Hestia with one request Ä hand over Bell.

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 15