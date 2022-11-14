More New Golden Age Characters Revived in Stargirl's Lost Children

Stargirl: The Lost Children #1 is here tomorrow to fill out the characters teased in Flashpoint Beyond and New Golden Age, both written by Geoff Johns, and introducing The Thirteen, Golden Age heroes erased from history, now being reintroduced. Some giving a new Golden Age history to existing characters, others creating sidekicks for existing characters, others being invented from scratch. And it's not just the ones seen in those Who's Who that Bleeding Cool delineated so effectively. We see the Golden Age DC characters TNT and his side-kick Dan the Dyna-Mite, originally created by Mort Weisinger for DC Comics, who first appeared in Star Spangled Comics #7 in April 1942, and who occasionally reappeared in the likes of Super Friends, All-Star Squadron and Young All-Stars in the seventies and eighties.

Well, it didn't end well for TNT. But at least DC continuity remembers him and Dan The Dyna-Mite. Others, it seems, were not that lucky.

We get other character revivals, Merry Pemberton, Girl Of 1,000 Gimmicks, who first appeared in Star-Spangled Comics #81 in June 1948, created by Otto Binder. Making sporadic appearance since she was revived in Seven Soldiers as Gimmix by Grant Morrison and J.H. Williams III, she also appeared in Young Justice as part of the mentioned Old Justice team, and her son Brainwave was a member of Infinity Inc. But then we get to the names that have only appeared in those Who's Who last week…

Time for a board full of newspaper cutting for us to spend ages over with a magnifying glass…

Lee Travis, the Crimson Avenger, was a member of the Seven Soldiers, Robbie the Robot Dog was built by Robotman, and Larry Jordan was indeed Airwave. But for the rest you will need those New Who's Who entries… and an Eighth Soldier of Justice!

STARGIRL THE LOST CHILDREN #1 (OF 6) CVR A TODD NAUCK

(W) Geoff Johns (A/CA) Todd Nauck

An epic teenage DC hero event brought to you by Teen Titans writer Geoff Johns and iconic Young Justice illustrator Todd Nauck! When Stargirl of the Justice Society and Green Arrow's ally Red Arrow discover a tragic teenage hero from the past has gone missing, they set out to find him…only to discover he's not the first teenage hero of the Golden Age to have vanished without a trace. But where have they gone? Who are they? And what does the Childminder want with them?

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 11/15/2022