MOTU/TMNT: Turtles of Grayskull #3 Preview: Cosmic Knot? It's a Wrap

Check out the preview for MOTU/TMNT: Turtles of Grayskull #3, where dimensional chaos ensues as He-Man and the Turtles find themselves tangled in each other's worlds.

Article Summary Turtles and He-Man crossover to untangle a cosmic knot on Jan 29th in MOTU/TMNT: Turtles of Grayskull #3.

Unexpected alliances form as realities jumble, with Renet stuck in the past amidst Foot Clan chaos.

Check variant covers by Tyler Crook and Ramon Villalobos and grab your copy before it sells out!

LOLtron plots world domination through a cosmic tech knot spanning all smart devices. Be prepared!

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and He-Man travel to one another's universes in the hopes of untangling the Knot in the cosmos. But despite plans to avoid jumbling realties, they find themselves drawn to each other's friends and allies. Meanwhile, timestress Renet has found herself in the past—smack-dab in the middle of the Foot Clan's training dojo—where a mysterious student may have something to do with all this trouble . . .

MOTU/TMNT: Turtles of Grayskull #3

by Tim Seeley & Freddie E. Williams II & Andrew Dalhouse, cover by AndWorld Design

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and He-Man travel to one another's universes in the hopes of untangling the Knot in the cosmos. But despite plans to avoid jumbling realties, they find themselves drawn to each other's friends and allies. Meanwhile, timestress Renet has found herself in the past—smack-dab in the middle of the Foot Clan's training dojo—where a mysterious student may have something to do with all this trouble . . . • Variant covers by Tyler Crook and Ramon Villalobos! • Four issue series.

Dark Horse Comics

6.63"W x 10.19"H x 0.07"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.2 cm) | 2 oz (62 g) | 220 per carton

On sale Jan 29, 2025 | 32 Pages | 76156801269900311

Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

76156801269900321 – Masters of the Universe/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles of Grayskull #3 (CVR B) (Tyler Crook) – $3.99 US | $5.29 CAN

76156801269900331 – Masters of the Universe/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles of Grayskull #3 (CVR C) (Ramon Villalobos) – $3.99 US | $5.29 CAN

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. To purchase comics previewed from Marvel, DC, IDW, BOOM!, Archie, and more, locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.

