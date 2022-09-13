Ms. Marvel and Venom #1 Preview: The Final Team-Up

Ms. Marvel's foray into the edgiest corners of the Marvel Universe concludes with the Ms. Marvel and Venom #1 one-shot. See a preview here. Check out the preview below.

Ms. Marvel and Venom #1

by Jody Houser & Dave Wachter, cover by Sara Pichelli

DEADLY SYMBIOSIS! VENOM is on the hunt…but who is hunting Venom?! MS. MARVEL teams up with Dylan Brock, the new wicked web-slinger on the block, as a scheme to harness the symbiote rears its ugly head! The first Venom/Ms. Marvel partnership is also the concluding movement of the super hero symphony of the summer, as we reveal the connection between WOLVERINE, MOON KNIGHT and VENOM, and KAMALA KHAN'S team-up uncovers the larger plot behind it all – you're not going to believe who's pulling the strings!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.64"W x 10.18"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 180 per carton

On sale Sep 14, 2022 | 40 Pages | 75960620481600111

| Rated T+

$4.99

