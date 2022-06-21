My Little Pony #2 Preview: Nostalgia is Magic

The ponies explore the ruins of Canterlot in this preview of My Little Pony #2, in stores Wednesday from IDW. Check out the preview below.

MY LITTLE PONY #2

IDW PUBLISHING

APR221568

APR221569 – MY LITTLE PONY #2 CVR B JUSTASUTA – $3.99

(W) Celeste Bronfman (A / CA) Amy Mebberson

The new adventure continues! Join Sunny, Izzy, Zipp, Pipp, Hitch, and their trusty sidekick Cloudpuff as they explore a brand-new Equestria following the magical events of the hit Netflix movie! The quest to find the missing Unity Crystal has led our Mane 5 to a place they never thought they'd see-Canterlot! But a familiar figure lurks in the shadows, intent on stopping magic for good!

In Shops: 6/22/2022

SRP: $3.99

