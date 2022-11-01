My Little Pony #6 Preview: Privacy Rights Violations

The pony surveillance state is completely out of control in this preview of My Little Pony #6.

MY LITTLE PONY #6

IDW PUBLISHING

AUG221542

AUG221543 – MY LITTLE PONY #6 CVR B JUSTASUTA – $3.99

(W) Celeste Bronfman (A / CA) Amy Mebbersion

Sunny and friends hunker down to dig into Discord's past to find clues about where he could be hiding with the Pegasus Crystal.

In Shops: 11/2/2022

SRP: $3.99

