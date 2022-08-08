Nathan Hale's The Mighty Bite for Fans of Dog Man & The InvestiGators

The Mighty Bite is a new middle grade graphic novel to be written and drawn by Nathan Hale pitched for fans of Dog Man and The InvestiGators. It follows a determined trilobite and a band of creatures across the evolutionary spectrum as they compete in a streaming video competition.

Utah-based Nathan Hale is the author and illustrator of the Eisner-nominated, New York Times bestselling graphic novel series on American history Nathan Hale's Hazardous Tales. He also created the sci-fi horror comics One Trick Pony and Apocalypse Taco. He is also the illustrator of the graphic novel Rapunzel's Revenge and its sequel, Calamity Jack He also illustrated Frankenstein: A Monstrous Parody, The Dinosaurs' Night Before Christmas, and many others.

Maggie Lehrman at Abrams has bought The Mighty Bite and publication is scheduled for the spring of 2023. Nathan Hale's agent Chad W. Beckerman at the CAT Agency negotiated the deal for world rights.

