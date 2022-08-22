Nebraska Republican Party Tweets Gender Queer Images They Object To

Jane Kleeb, chair of the Nebraska Democratic Party, posted a tweet questioning the Republican Party's stance against gambling, calling them "fun haters, job killers and freedom crushers." The official Twitter account of the Nebraska Republican Party replied, "Like fun haters against fellatio being taught to school age children? Well, u are right!! We have principles and values, not 'everything goes' policies. Sorry to be sane." The now-deleted tweet was accompanied by selected images from the graphic novel Gender Queer: A Memoir by Maia Kobabe, a coming of age story that has become a target for politically motivated censorship from prominent Republican politicians. To the extent that Comic Book Legal Defence Fund Interim Director Jeff Trexler has stated, "the protest of Gender Queer became the hub or the foundation of a movement that ended up getting the Republican Governor of Virginia elected."

Nevertheless, it might have considered quite the flex for the party to post such images on its own social media., to be read and seen by its followers, whatever their age and, as has been argued in the current case in Virginia of obscenity being raised by Republican politicians through the courts, not in the context of the book as a whole. This then caused a whole different discussion.

Jane Kleeb responded, "What in the sweet baby Jesus are you doing and talking about? If you want to be some cult maybe just stick to that and not be the face of a political party. Wowzers." and attracted a response from the official Twitter account of the Nebraska Republican Party "Maybe keep track of your constituents and their agendas and your parties policies. No where to hide now @janekleeb. Call R's what u want, it is free country!"

The Nebraska GOP Twitter account later quote-tweeted their original tweet, including the images, stating that "we apologize for the graphic nature of this tweet" but that "The tweet showcases the hard facts of what materials and books are in Nebraska Schools, due to Democratic policies and agendas." This tweet was then also deleted. There was no evidence that the book was present in any Nebraska schools and there has been no campaign against its presence in any Nebraska schools that anyone seems to be aware of.

Later, after questions from 3NewsNow's Aaron Hegarty, the Nebraska GOP tweeted a further statement from Nebraska GOP Chairman Eric Underwood "Late this afternoon, I was notified of a graphic picture that was posted on the NEGOP Twitter account. The post was not authorized. The person responsible for the tweet, has been removed from the account and is no longer responsible for any NEGOP communication."

Senator McCollister posted "As a lifelong Republican, I am disgusted and ashamed by the conduct of the @NEGOP online yesterday. Every Republican of conscience in our state should call out this outrageous and hateful behavior. Our state party only continues to get more extreme."

Teacher Axton Kahler tweeted "As a public school teacher in Nebraska, I can say with 100% certainty that if I provided that book to my students I would no longer be a public school teacher in Nebraska. I demand that the @NEGOP back up their claim with facts or apologize for disparaging our teachers."

The individual in question was not named. Underwood later told the Omaha World Herald that "The person responsible for the tweet, the outgoing communication director, has been removed from the account and is no longer responsible for any NEGOP communication." The paper identified local KLIN News/Talk radio host Jack Riggins as having had that position since July, though he declined to answer questions. He is currently scheduled to appear on KLIN radio's show Drive Time Lincoln at 5pm tonight, which is listed as "hosted by Commander Jack Riggins", to follow Sean Hannity's syndicated show on the station, promising "in-depth interviews with today's news makers. If it's happening in Lincoln, you'll hear about it on Drive Time Lincoln." Former Nebraskan Republican U.S. Senate candidate Matt Innis who was arrested earlier this year outside of the Nebraska GOP Convention after being barred from the event but was not charged, posted on social media, "I'll be on with Jack Riggins talking about what books are available to your students in our public school libraries. I will also present proof to show that the media is turning a blind eye to the garbage and pornography that they are exposing your children."

Will anyone take one for the team and tune in for Bleeding Cool? I may be heading to bed by then. Gender Queer is published by Oni Press.