New Batman Villain, The Minotaur, From Matt Fraction & Jorge Jimenez

Announced by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez at Comic Con San Diego Malaga yesterday, the new Batman villain already teased in the new series will be Minotaur. A cunning opponent, designed specifically for this series but intended to remain with Batman for the long term. Masked, with seven fingers on each hand, Matt Fraction told the show that it fits with other visual quirks for Batman villains, in the fashion of Ian Fleming. And taking the cover to Batman #4 out in December.

The Minotaur is not a supervillain trying to conquer the world, but rather one that has already has, and he did it in secret… which has a certain Sovereign feel to it.

BATMAN #4

(W) Matt Fraction (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

ORGANIZED CRIME IN GOTHAM CITY HAS BECOME REALLY, REALLY ORGANIZED! As Bruce Wayne investigates the Crown of Storms, Batman pursues Anarky and discovers a criminal conspiracy hiding in plain sight that will change the game for crime and criminals in Gotham City…and the world! $4.99 12/3/2025

So that's one of the figures in the "New Foes" identified, but not the woman in the back with the hat…

Comic-Con San Diego Málaga, the first official international spin-off comic con from San Diego Comic-Con, is being held at the Palacio de Ferias y Congresos this weekend, in Spain.

