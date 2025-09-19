Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged:

New Cyclops, Psylocke: Ninja & Deadpool #1 From Marvel In January 2026

New solo comic book series, Cyclops #1, Psylocke: Ninja #1 and Wade Wilson: Deadpool #1 from Marvel Comics in January 2026

Article Summary Cyclops launches a brand new solo comic series from Marvel on January 7, 2026, with stunning variant covers.

Psylocke: Ninja #1 and Wade Wilson: Deadpool #1 also debut in January 2026, creative teams yet to be revealed.

Marvel January 2026 solicits announce major X-Men, Spider-Man, Avengers, and Star Wars issues and debuts.

Highly anticipated Marvel releases include Marvel Rivals: The Cities of Heaven and Knull #1 with top creators.

Well, we told you that you'd be getting a Cyclops solo comic book in 2026. Turns out it's the very first week of 2026, with Cyclops #1 launching on the 7th of January from Marvel Comics, as well as a new Wade Wilson: Deadpool #1. Say, does that mean we might get an Ellie Wilson: Deadpool companion book at some point? And there is also a Psylocke: Ninja #1 on the 21st of January… creative teams unknown, for now. But Cyclops #1 has covers by Clayton Crain, Edwin Galmon, Netho Diaz (trading card variant). Waid Wilson: Deadpool #1 has covers by Adi Granov, Clayton Crain, and Fabrizio De Tommaso. And Psylocke Ninja #1 has covers by Pablo Villalobos, Nogi San, Artgerm, Skottie Young, Dike Ruan, Juan Frigeri (trading card variant). Here's a look at the Marvel January 2026 solicits so far…

7th January 2026

ALL-NEW SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #6

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #19

CYCLOPS #1

FANTASTIC FOUR #7

MARVEL RIVALS: THE CITIES OF HEAVEN #1

MARVEL/DC: SPIDER-BOY TEAM-UP #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

MARVEL: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD AND GUTS #4

NEW AVENGERS #8

NOVA: CENTURION #3

SPIDER-MAN NOIR #4

STAR WARS: HAN SOLO – HUNT FOR THE FALCON #5

ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #13

ULTIMATE X-MEN #23

WADE WILSON: DEADPOOL #1

WOLVERINE #14

VENOM #253

X-MEN #23

14th January 2026

UNCANNY X-MEN #22

KNULL #1

21st January 2026:

PSYLOCKE: NINJA #1

CIVIL WAR #6: FACSIMILE EDITION

MARVEL RIVALS: THE CITIES OF HEAVEN #1

Written by PAUL ALLOR

Art by MICHAEL SHELFER & ERIC GAPSTUR

Cover by NICO LEON

On Sale 1/7

LUNA SNOW IN SEARCH OF A HEAVENLY VENUE!

Drinking games, Doombots and Squids, oh my! Luna Snow 's ready to bring the house down with a legendary concert at the mystical Chi Hive tavern in K'un-Lun — or at least she will be, if she ever finds it! Lost in the magical city, Luna lands smack in the middle of a battle between Daredevil and Angela , who are trying to awaken the Immortal Dragon using the Book of the Iron Fist. Standing in their way? Magik and Hulk , who are desperate to stop them at all costs! Can Luna survive the chaos and still make it to her gig, or will the Chi Hive never hear her songs?

Written by Art by & Cover by On Sale 1/7 LUNA SNOW IN SEARCH OF A HEAVENLY VENUE! Drinking games, Doombots and Squids, oh my! 's ready to bring the house down with a legendary concert at the mystical Chi Hive tavern in K'un-Lun — or at least she will be, if she ever finds it! Lost in the magical city, Luna lands smack in the middle of a battle between and , who are trying to awaken the Immortal Dragon using the Book of the Iron Fist. Standing in their way? and , who are desperate to stop them at all costs! Can Luna survive the chaos and still make it to her gig, or will the Chi Hive never hear her songs? KNULL #1 (OF 5)

Written by AL EWING & TOM WALTZ

Art by JUANAN RAMIREZ

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

On Sale 1/14

RETURN OF THE KING! Weakened from his last death, trapped by the enemy he never expected, the God of the Void waits in a cage once again. His captors think Knull has nothing to fight back with — but in Knull's hands, nothing is a weapon. And there's a greater weapon out there, waiting for the King in Black to take it… and take his revenge.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!